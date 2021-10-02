New England news in brief

Two fallen firefighters from Massachusetts will be honored Sunday during a memorial event in Maryland, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation said. Thomas Nye of the Marion Fire Department and Worcester Fire Lieutenant Jason Menard will be among the 215 names added Sunday to the National Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Md., the foundation said in a statement. The dedication is part of the nonprofit’s 40th annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. Nye, a call firefighter for 45 years, died of what was believed to have been a cardiac incident in February 2019, one day after helping douse a chimney fire. He was 72. Menard, a nine-year veteran, died in November 2019 while searching for a baby inside a three-family home during a 4-alarm fire. He was 39. Their names were to be added to a plaque during a candlelight ceremony Saturday, the statement said. At a memorial service on Sunday, the families of all of the firefighters honored will be presented with flags flown over the memorial and the US Capitol building, the statement said.

BOSTON

Advertisement

Time to bless the animals

It’s time for the Blessing of the Animals at the Old North Church. The North End celebration scheduled for Sunday draws people of diverse faiths and backgrounds, and is considered especially important this year because pets have helped so many people cope through the pandemic. All animals, photographs of pets that do not travel, as well as children’s stuffed animals are welcome. Each animal will receive a special blessing. The Rev. Matthew Cadwell, Old North’s new Vicar-in-Charge, will lead the 1:30 p.m. ceremony. The Blessing of Animals is held in honor of St. Francis, who lived in Italy from 1181 to 1226 and is revered for his love of nature and animals. The St. Francis Chapel, built in 1918, is adjacent to the Old North Church. (AP)

Advertisement

MIDDLEBOROUGH

Motorcyclist killed in crash

A motorcyclist was killed late Friday night after he crashed into a telephone pole on Vaughn Street, shortly after a Lakeville police officer suspended a pursuit of him for reckless driving, officials said. The motorcycle was traveling 68 miles per hour on Main Street in Lakeville, a 40 mile per hour zone, when the officer first saw it around 11:45 p.m., police said in a statement. The officer tried to stop the motorcycle and briefly followed it, but abandoned the pursuit when it became unsafe, police said. The officer found the motorcycle after it had crossed into Middleborough and crashed into the pole, police said. The officer immediately began treating the motorcyclist and called for medical aid. The operator was taken to Morton Hospital in Taunton, where he was pronounced dead, firefighters said in a separate statement. The victim was not immediately identified. An investigation is ongoing.

CONCORD, N.H.

New suicide prevention website launched

The New Hampshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention has launched a new website that includes guidance on understanding suicide risk and provides connections to experts across the state. The website, www.zerosuicidesnh.org, also shares stories of people who have overcome personal struggles and chosen life over suicide. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says New Hampshire has the second-highest suicide rate in New England and the 19th-highest suicide rate in the US. The coalition is a public-private-partnership that came together this year. (AP)

Advertisement

BAR HARBOR, Maine

Company eyes return of Nova Scotia ferry

A Canadian company plans to bring ferry service back to town next year, restoring service between Maine and Nova Scotia. Bay Ferries operated ferry service from Bar Harbor to Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, for more than a decade before moving to Portland and ending service in 2009. Bay Ferries tried to return for the 2019 season but failed to get the ferry terminal renovated and approved in time. Then came the pandemic that scuttled service in 2020 and 2021. Now the company is ready to try again with a high-speed catamaran-style ferry called “The Cat.” (AP)

ROCKINGHAM, Vt.

Historic church turned YMCA to be demolished

A 19th-century church that was converted into a YMCA in the village of Bellows Falls is going to be demolished, officials said. The Select Board and Village Trustees decided jointly this week to end a three-year battle over the dilapidated building and accept a bid to demolish the building, which dates to 1835. Demolition will begin Nov. 1. (AP)