Remains of Maine man killed in WWII returned home nearly 77 years after his death

Members from the Maine State Police Honor Guard escorted Vienneau’s remains from Massachusetts to his hometown of Millinocket, Maine, where he will be buried on Oct. 9, the Maine Department of Public Safety said.

Nearly 77 years after his plane was shot down and crashed off the coast of Croatia during World War II, the remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Ernest N. Vienneau were returned to his home state of Maine on Saturday, officials said.

Ernest N. Vienneau of Millinocket, Maine, was 25 when his plane was gunned down and crashed off the coast of Croatia on Nov. 6, 1944. His remains were finally recovered and returned to his home state on Oct. 2, 2021.

Vienneau was 25 when the B-17 Flying Fortress bomber he was co-piloting came under heavy anti-aircraft fire while on a mission over Maribor, Yugoslavia, in present-day Slovenia, on Nov. 6, 1944, the Department of Defense said in a statement.

Advertisement

Vienneau was mortally wounded when a piece of flak penetrated the cockpit and struck him in the head. As others on the aircraft attempted to treat Vienneau, the pilot tried to fly the damaged plane back to their base in Amendola, Italy, but was forced to ditch off the coast of Vis Island, Croatia, the statement said. Ten crew members made it out of the aircraft alive, but Vienneau’s body was not recovered.

Croatian divers discovered the B-17′s wreckage several decades later in 2005. An analyst for the Department of Defense’s Prisoner of War/Missing Personnel Office (now known as the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency) was notified and met with an official with the Croatian Administration for the Protection of Cultural Heritage, who shared information about the wreck but there was no proof that it was Vienneau’s aircraft.

In June 2017, the DPAA partnered with Lone Wolf Productions to document the underwater excavation of a B-24 Liberator aircraft that had wrecked in the same area as Vienneau’s B-17. When bad weather hampered their efforts , the crew shifted to a brief investigative dive of the B-17 and recovered enough evidence to prompt a further search for remains.

Advertisement

The remains were recovered last fall by personnel from DPAA, Lund University, University of Zadar, the Croatian Conservation Institute, and the Croatian military, the statement said. The remains were sent to the DPAA Laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, where scientists were able to confirm that the remains were those of Vienneau.

The scientists were able to identify the remains using dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence, the statement said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.