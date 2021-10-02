Photos and videos: Women’s March protestors take to the streets across the nation

Protestors came out in droves to join the Women’s March in cities across the United States on Saturday during a critical moment when abortion access is being challenged in courtrooms and through legislation.

From the East Coast to the West Coast, the regular protest drew thousands to cities, such as Washington, D.C., Austin, Texas, and Los Angeles, California.

Demonstrators waved signs with their cause’s messages: “Our Bodies, Our Choice, Our Rights,” “Abortion Saves Lives,” and “Save Roe,” which refers to the 1973 case of Roe v. Wade that made abortions legal in the US.