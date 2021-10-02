Photos and videos: Women’s March protestors take to the streets across the nation

P rotestors came out in droves to join the Women’s March in cities across the United States on Saturday during a critical moment when abortion access is being challenged in courtrooms and through legislation. From the East Coast to the West Coast, the regular protest drew thousands to cities, such as Washington, D.C., Austin, Texas, and Los Angeles, California. Demonstrators waved signs with their cause’s messages: “Our Bodies, Our Choice, Our Rights,” “Abortion Saves Lives,” and “Save Roe,” which refers to the 1973 case of Roe v. Wade that made abortions legal in the US. Activists hold signs during the Women's March rally at Freedom Plaza, in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press Activists hold signs during the Women's March rally at Freedom Plaza, in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press Protesters take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice in Washington, DC, on October 2, 2021. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images Activists hold signs during the Women's March rally at Freedom Plaza, in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press As the US Capitol is seen in the background, a sign of the annual Women’s March is on display at Freedom Plaza Oct. 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Protesters gather by the stage at the Rally For Abortion Justice on Oct. 02, 2021 in Washington, DC. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Women's March Demonstrators hold signs during the Women's March rally at Freedom Plaza, in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press Protesters take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice in Los Angeles, on October 2, 2021. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images A woman holds a sign in reference to Texas Governor Greg Abbott as protesters take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice in Austin, Texas, on October 2, 2021. SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images Protesters take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice in Austin, Texas, on October 2, 2021. SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images Demonstrators rally against anti-abortion and voter suppression laws at the Texas State Capitol on October 2, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Montinique Monroe/Getty Protesters take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice in Austin, Texas, on October 2, 2021. SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images Protesters take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice in Austin, Texas, on October 2, 2021. SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images Protesters take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice at the State Capitol in Austin, Texas, on October 2, 2021. SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images The abortion rights battle took to the streets across the US, with hundreds of demonstrations planned as part of a new "Women's March" aimed at countering an unprecedented conservative offensive to restrict the termination of pregnancies. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images Demonstrators rally against anti-abortion and voter suppression laws at the Texas State Capitol on October 2, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Montinique Monroe/Getty Protesters take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice in Austin, Texas, on October 2, 2021. SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images Protesters take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice in Austin, Texas, on October 2, 2021. SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images People gather for the March for Reproductive Justice on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in downtown Atlanta. Ben Gray/Associated Press People gather for the March for Reproductive Justice on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in downtown Atlanta. Ben Gray/Associated Press Lori Anne Pollock cheers a speaker during the March for Reproductive Justice on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in downtown Atlanta. Ben Gray/Associated Press People pass the Georgia State Capitol during the March for Reproductive Justice on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in downtown Atlanta. Ben Gray/Associated Press Porchse Miller leads a chant while also leading the March for Reproductive Justice on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in downtown Atlanta. Ben Gray/Associated Press People walk through the streets during the March for Reproductive Justice on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in downtown Atlanta. Ben Gray/Associated Press
