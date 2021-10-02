fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos and videos: Women’s March protestors take to the streets across the nation

By Lauren Booker Globe Staff,Updated October 2, 2021, 22 minutes ago
Women rights activists march to the U.S. Capitol during the annual Women's March October 2, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Women rights activists march to the U.S. Capitol during the annual Women's March October 2, 2021 in Washington, DC.Joshua Roberts/Getty

Protestors came out in droves to join the Women’s March in cities across the United States on Saturday during a critical moment when abortion access is being challenged in courtrooms and through legislation.

From the East Coast to the West Coast, the regular protest drew thousands to cities, such as Washington, D.C., Austin, Texas, and Los Angeles, California.

Demonstrators waved signs with their cause’s messages: “Our Bodies, Our Choice, Our Rights,” “Abortion Saves Lives,” and “Save Roe,” which refers to the 1973 case of Roe v. Wade that made abortions legal in the US.

Activists hold signs during the Women's March rally at Freedom Plaza, in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Activists hold signs during the Women's March rally at Freedom Plaza, in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press
Protesters take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice in Washington, DC, on October 2, 2021.
Protesters take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice in Washington, DC, on October 2, 2021. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
As the US Capitol is seen in the background, a sign of the annual Women’s March is on display at Freedom Plaza Oct. 2, 2021 in Washington, DC.
As the US Capitol is seen in the background, a sign of the annual Women’s March is on display at Freedom Plaza Oct. 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty
Protesters gather by the stage at the Rally For Abortion Justice on Oct. 02, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Protesters gather by the stage at the Rally For Abortion Justice on Oct. 02, 2021 in Washington, DC. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Women's March
Demonstrators hold signs during the Women's March rally at Freedom Plaza, in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Demonstrators hold signs during the Women's March rally at Freedom Plaza, in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press
Protesters take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice in Los Angeles, on October 2, 2021.
Protesters take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice in Los Angeles, on October 2, 2021. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
A woman holds a sign in reference to Texas Governor Greg Abbott as protesters take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice in Austin, Texas, on October 2, 2021.
A woman holds a sign in reference to Texas Governor Greg Abbott as protesters take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice in Austin, Texas, on October 2, 2021.SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images
Demonstrators rally against anti-abortion and voter suppression laws at the Texas State Capitol on October 2, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
Demonstrators rally against anti-abortion and voter suppression laws at the Texas State Capitol on October 2, 2021 in Austin, Texas.Montinique Monroe/Getty
Protesters take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice at the State Capitol in Austin, Texas, on October 2, 2021.
Protesters take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice at the State Capitol in Austin, Texas, on October 2, 2021. SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images
The abortion rights battle took to the streets across the US, with hundreds of demonstrations planned as part of a new "Women's March" aimed at countering an unprecedented conservative offensive to restrict the termination of pregnancies.
The abortion rights battle took to the streets across the US, with hundreds of demonstrations planned as part of a new "Women's March" aimed at countering an unprecedented conservative offensive to restrict the termination of pregnancies.PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
People gather for the March for Reproductive Justice on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in downtown Atlanta.
People gather for the March for Reproductive Justice on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in downtown Atlanta. Ben Gray/Associated Press
Lori Anne Pollock cheers a speaker during the March for Reproductive Justice on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in downtown Atlanta.
Lori Anne Pollock cheers a speaker during the March for Reproductive Justice on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in downtown Atlanta. Ben Gray/Associated Press
Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.