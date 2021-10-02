Police believe the body of Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old missing for a week, has been found

After days of searching, what are believed to be Marcano's remains were found Saturday morning in a wooded area near Tymber Skan apartments in Orlando, according to officials. Marcano's family has been notified, Orange County Sheriff John Mina, a Democrat, said. The cause of death has not been determined.

Marcano, 19, missed a flight to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and stopped responding to her family's calls and texts last week, family members said. They reported her missing Sept. 24.

Police have discovered what they believe is Miya Marcano’s body, Florida law enforcement officials announced Saturday.

"Everyone wanted this outcome to be different," Mina said at a news conference Saturday.

Police said someone had entered Marcano's apartment, where she also worked, the same day she stopped replying to family members' calls.

A key fob used to get into the apartment belonged to the maintenance department, authorities said, though she had not submitted a maintenance request.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant for one of Marcano's co-workers, 27-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero, who they said would have had access to the key fob. Before he could be arrested, police found Caballero's body on Monday in the Camden Club Apartments in a suburb of Orlando. The cause of his death appeared to be suicide, Mina, the sheriff, said Monday.

Officials said Marcano had repeatedly rejected romantic advances from Caballero.

"He had demonstrated a romantic interest in Miya," Mina said at a Monday news conference. "This was repeatedly rebuffed by Miya."

Although police are "very certain" that the remains are Marcano's, Mina said, a medical examiner will make the official identification.

Cellphone records show that Caballero's phone was in or near the Tymber Skan apartments for about 20 minutes between 8 and 9 p.m. the day Marcano was reported missing, Mina said.

He said records did not indicate that Caballero had returned to the area before his death.

Mina said police had initially been focused on another area where records indicated that Caballero's phone had been from 3 to 4 a.m. the day after Marcano was reported missing.

Police interviewed Caballero the day Marcano was reported missing at the apartment complex where they both worked, Mina said in an earlier news conference. He appeared to "try to provide some basic information," the sheriff said, and told officers he had last seen Marcano about 3 p.m.

It "didn't appear that he was a suspect at that time," Mina said.

Detectives later found what Mina called "suspicious items" in Marcano's apartment and assigned 30 detectives to the case.

“As a community, as a sheriff, as a father, obviously we are grieving the loss of Miya,” Mina said Saturday. “Again, we can’t imagine the pain and anguish that Miya’s parents, family and loved ones and friends - really our entire community have gone through that and will continue to go through.”