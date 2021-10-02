Water holds you

I ran in and the ocean took me, flipped me upside down, tumbled me in circles, and spat me out again, my head banging into the sand. Fear, leaden, set in for life. During annual visits to the shore, I watched from waist-deep water as my sister floated effortlessly over the waves. And at the beach with children of my own decades later, I tried my best to hide my fear, feigning a confidence I did not have.

The first time I glimpsed the Atlantic Ocean, I was 6 years old. My parents had hauled us all by trailer down from the Midwest to the tip of Florida. On a sunlit beach, I stared at the widest expanse of turquoise I’d ever seen — love at first sight.

At 61, I met Joan Nagle, an 83-year-old swim teacher, who introduced me to a late-life version of learning how to swim. My neighbor in Wellfleet had talked me into taking the class.

In morning light and quiet, a group of women in our sixties and seventies made our way down a steep set of stairs to Great Pond. We were mostly gray-haired and worn by life, but a collective excitement bubbled up from our midst. I was both doubtful that I would learn anything in just 45 minutes and worried about how I would endure it.

Joan greeted us wearing a water-ready version of black leggings, a sun-protective shirt, and one of those Saharan desert hats with a flap in back. She has been teaching swimming on the outer Cape for most of her life. She says it’s her purpose.

Clouds began to gather. A storm threatening? No matter — Joan was undaunted. She waded in knee deep and herded us into the cold water, hollering, “Yoohoo . . . ladies . . . on your backs. Flutter kick.”

Sunhats pulled low over our brows, faces smeared white with sunscreen, the twelve of us grimaced but followed, not quite like ducklings. A tumult of water, thighs working.

“Keep your legs loose, like seaweed,” Joan called. “Bend your knees. Are your thighs moving? Hold your chest up. Look at the sky.”

I was surprised to feel something shifting within me, a confidence borne of the power of my arms reaching, my limbs scissor-kicking with a rhythm and a strength I did not know I had. Ashleigh290/Wikimedia Commons

We paddled along trailing a foam noodle of blue or green or pink between our legs. These not only helped keep us afloat; they provided a measure of confidence some of us sorely needed. Frances, on my right, whose monumental fear of water outdid my own, stayed close to the shore and whispered, “Oh, please, no,” when Joan directed us toward the dark depths of the pond.

“OK,” Joan called. “Jump on your ‘horse.’ Run to the beach. Chest out. Don’t forget to breathe.” She barked orders as we moved back and forth across the shallows. She was equal parts mother hen and drill sergeant, arranging us in rows.

Joan did not tolerate talking. She wanted us to focus on the task at hand. If one of us dared a conversation, she was quick with a “shush.” The water carries voices, and she did not want interruptions as she ran through her repertoire of strokes and exercises.

I was surprised to feel something shifting within me, a confidence borne of the power of my arms reaching, my limbs scissor-kicking with a rhythm and a strength I did not know I had. As the minutes ticked by, I discovered how much I loved being in the pond with the other women. I loved the feeling of my body as it moved through the water. I felt imbued with the spangled light that the sun cast through the clouds.

For three consecutive summers since, Aqua Joan — as her license plate heralds — has taught me that I don’t have to try so hard. It’s a lifetime tendency, the plague of all of us girls who sat in the front row. Through her, I have come to know the joys of being in water, a smooth, effortless way of moving in rhythm with others, as if hearing a piece of music that is inaudible to anyone else.

With Joan’s instruction, I can now manage a decent breaststroke, the beginning of a crawl stroke, and a finer sidestroke, the glide portion of which I had never realized was there. “Whip your legs together and then glide,” Joan said. “Notice how the water holds you.”

And it does. A kind of firm but gentle support for which we all yearn. When my arms and legs are at rest but I am moving through the water, all feels right with the world. There is nothing left to do or to make happen. Just this.

Shelly R. Fredman is an NPR contributor whose work has been featured in Tablet Magazine and other publications. She recently completed a memoir.