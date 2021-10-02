BC suffers self-inflicted wounds in first setback of season at Clemson

However, on second and 10, calamity struck when Grosel bobbled a snap and fumbled the ball away with 49 seconds remaining, enabling the No. 25 Tigers (3-2 overall, 2-1 ACC) to escape with the victory over the upset-minded Eagles (4-1, 0-1).

BC’s stout defense gave the Eagles a chance to win it in the end and quarterback Dennis Grosel seemed intent on delivering when he completed five consecutive passes for 53 yards to march the Eagles from their own 36 to the Clemson 11.

After surging to its first 4-0 start since 2007, the Boston College football team suffered its first loss of the season in heart-breaking fashion, a 19-13 Atlantic Coast Conference setback at Clemson on Saturday night in Death Valley.

Advertisement

“We had it,’' BC coach Jeff Hafley said during his postgame radio interview. “Our defense kept coming up big, kept getting stops, kept holding them to field goals. I was proud of the way they played. They never quit. We just kept hurting ourselves. We just got to do a better job.”

The Eagles, who won the battle for time of possession (30:11 to 29:49), were stymied by self-inflicted miscues with 10 penalties for 60 yards and three turnovers (including two interceptions), the last of which derailed BC’s hopes for an upset on Clemson’s home turf.

Clemson built a 7-3 edge through one quarter and extended it to 13-6 at halftime thanks to a 59-yard touchdown run from Kobe Pace in the first and two field goals from B.T. Potter in the second. BC freshman Connor Lytton added a 22-yard field goal in the first and 34-yarder in the second.

The Tigers racked up 261 yards in the half, compared to 140 for Boston College. The Eagles committed five penalties, but their ability to sustain long drives helped keep them within striking distance.

Advertisement

BC tied it at 13 just 55 seconds into the third quarter on a 3-yard TD run from Pat Garwo. A 33-yard grab from tight end Trae Barry and 39-yard catch from tight end Joey Luchetti helped set it up.

Grosel threw an interception on BC’s next drive, and Potter drilled a 35-yard field goal to give Clemson a 16-13 edge through three.

Potter added a 42-yarder with 4:51 to go before the Tigers averted disaster by coming up with a pivotal turnover after getting backed up to their 11.