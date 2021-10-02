Blitz pickup will be important for Patriots Sunday night against Buccaneers

It may sound like a relatively easy concept: Throw your body into the oncoming opponent. However, as Bill Belichick explained in great detail Friday, there’s a lot more that goes into this particular job.

Unless, of course, you’re the quarterback who doesn’t have to get picked up off the turf because your trusty running back picked off a hard-charging defender, supplying that extra split second to make a play.

“There are really three big aspects to blitz pickup, and it’s a very difficult job,” the coach said. “The first one is actually blocking the guy. Even though you know who to block, learning the blocking techniques and learning who you’re blocking on a blitz because there are a lot of different blitzers. You could end up blocking a [defensive back], which is more common in sub situations. Although, you could see it any time, or you could block a different type of linebacker. Blocking [Tampa Bay’s Devin] White would be a lot different than blocking [Dont’a] Hightower or somebody like that or [Demario] Davis last week or whoever. So, blocking them, that’s one problem.

“The second problem is figuring out whether they’re blitzing or not. So, linebackers will try to make it look like they’re blitzing to keep you from getting out in the pass pattern, and as a back, you have to recognize if he’s blitzing, then you got to block him. If he’s not blitzing and he’s just trying to keep you in, then you want to get out so you can be part of the passing game and also take him out of the way of the pocket and the quarterback and the offensive line and everything, and clear it out so that it’s more definitive as to who the rushers are and who they aren’t and give the quarterback another option in the passing game rather than be trapped in there blocking a guy who doesn’t have to cover you because you don’t get out in the pattern.

“Then, of course, the other problem is figuring out who to block.”

That’s when it becomes not only a guessing game but a numbers game. This is why doing homework to identify fronts is critical.

“So, depending on what the defense does, there are a lot of offensive systems that give the running back — make him responsible for two players,” Belichick said. “Sometimes he’s only responsible for one, but if you only make him responsible for one, then if they bring the other guy, if you have six players in protection and they bring a seventh guy, then if you’ve picked the wrong guy to leave free, then he’s running at the quarterback, and that creates a lot of problems. If you give the running back two guys, then you can handle six of the seven blitzers. Not all seven, but if they bring all seven, then the quarterback knows that he’s got to make a decision and get rid of the ball because you only have six blockers, but if they bring six guys out of seven and you can block those six, then that changes everything for the quarterback and so he’s actually got it picked up.”

There’s another key element to blitz pickup, according to Patriots running back J.J. Taylor.

“It’s the will to push through it and give a blow and enjoy doing it,” said Taylor, who at 5 feet 6 inches and 185 pounds is almost always taking on a bigger player.

“Absorb the block, give a blow,” said Taylor, who could be in line to perform some of James White’s third-down duties, which include receiving and pass protection. “It’s a tough thing to do, but not everybody likes to get hit every single play and just as they like to hit, we like to hit as well. And you do your damage and just let them know that you can’t be bullied around and things like that.”

Harry activated

The Patriots activated N’Keal Harry from injured reserve and the receiver should be active for Sunday night’s game against the Buccaneers. Harry missed the first three games of the season because of a shoulder ailment suffered in the second exhibition game in Philadelphia.

New England had an open roster spot after placing White on IR Friday.

Harry put together a solid training camp before being derailed, developing a nice chemistry with Mac Jones and making several highlight catches.

Receivers coach Mick Lombardi said this past week that the 2019 first-round pick came into the summer with a plan.

“He came into training camp and said, ‘You know what? I’m gonna work, and I’m gonna grind, and I’m gonna do whatever is asked of me in this offense,’ ‘’ said Lombardi. “Whether that’s block, whether that’s be a threat down the field, whether that’s be a threat intermediate or whether that’s crack defensive ends. Whatever it may be.”

In addition to Harry, the Patriots elevated defensive back Myles Bryant and linebacker Jahlani Tavai to the active roster.

Gronkowski out

Rob Gronkowski was downgraded to out and did not travel with the Buccaneers for Sunday night’s game. The big tight end took a big hit to the ribs last Sunday against the Rams and didn’t practice all week … Tampa Bay also ruled out linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul because of a shoulder injury.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.