Brandon Lowe belts three home runs as Rays keep Yankees from clinching AL wild-card spot

Even with the embarrassing defeat before a booing Yankee Stadium crowd of 41,648, New York could still punch its postseason ticket with losses by Toronto and Seattle later Saturday.

With a chance to pitch his team into the postseason, Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery instead was rocked for a career-worst seven earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. He gave up a pair of early three-run homers to Lowe, who also went deep in the seventh against Michael King .

Brandon Lowe hit three home runs and the Tampa Bay Rays rolled to a 12-2 blowout of the Yankees on Saturday that prevented New York from clinching a playoff spot.

Or, a victory in the regular-season finale Sunday against the Rays would guarantee the Yankees an AL wild card.

But after dropping the first two games of this series, the Yankees no longer control their own destiny to host the wild-card game. They now need a Boston loss to do so.

New York began the day with a one-game lead over the Red Sox for the league’s top wild card. Boston was playing at Washington.

Lowe batted in the eighth with an opportunity to match the major league record of four home runs in a game. He evaded a 93-mile-per-hour fastball from Joely Rodriguez that was way inside, then grounded out to first base.

LeMahieu playing through pain

DJ LeMahieu has a sports hernia that will require offseason surgery, but the New York Yankees’ leadoff hitter will attempt to play through the injury in October.

The major league batting champion last year, LeMahieu was out of the starting lineup again Saturday.

LeMahieu exited Thursday night’s victory in Toronto, received a cortisone injection Friday, and was unavailable for the Yankees’ 4-3 loss to the Rays. The team had been calling the injury right hip and groin soreness, but after LeMahieu was examined by doctors Friday, manager Aaron Boone said Saturday morning the Gold Glove infielder “essentially has a sports hernia” that he’ll need to take care of after the season.

Boone said he was unsure if LeMahieu could be available off the bench in an emergency Saturday, but the club hopes he can play in the scheduled regular-season finale Sunday.

“There’s been days where it’s better,” Boone said, “and he can manage it.”

“There’s certain times where he just can’t press through.”

LeMahieu also missed a big game last weekend in Boston because of the injury. The three-time All-Star and two-time batting champion was hitting .268 with 10 homers, 57 RBIs, and a .711 OPS this season. He shifted recently from second base to third when the Yankees moved error-prone Gleyber Torres from shortstop to second.

The 33-year-old LeMahieu, a three-time Gold Glove winner with Colorado, finished fourth in AL MVP voting in 2019 and third last year. He batted .364 during the pandemic-abbreviated 2020 season and then signed a $90 million, six-year contract to remain with the Yankees.

“He’s about as tough as they come,” Boone said. “Hopefully the cortisone injection is something that gives him a little bit of relief.”

With LeMahieu ailing, the Yankees recalled infielder Andrew Velazquez from Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and optioned reliever Albert Abreu to their top farm club. Velazquez started at shortstop Saturday, going 0 for 3 with two strikeouts, with Gio Urshela back at third base, his natural position.

Boone also said first baseman Luke Voit probably will be sidelined for at least a couple of weeks with left knee inflammation. Voit, placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, could potentially return later in October if the Yankees advance deep enough in the postseason.

Boone also said righthander Jameson Taillon (right ankle) threw a “really good” bullpen Friday and remains a candidate to start Sunday.

Kershaw in doubt for playoffs

The Los Angeles Dodgers took a big blow before they even began a postseason defense of their World Series championship.

Ace Clayton Kershaw exited his start with left forearm discomfort in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. It’s the same injury that shut him down from July 4 to Sept. 12.

“Chances are, it’s not looking great for October right now,” a glum Kershaw said. “I just wanted to be a part of this team going through October. This team is special.”

Kershaw will have further tests on Saturday, manager Dave Roberts said.

“Just not too optimistic right now,” Roberts said.

Kershaw is 10-8 with a 3.38 ERA, his highest mark since a 4.26 ERA as a rookie in 2008.

He gave up three runs and two hits on 42 pitches over 1 2/3 innings in his final regular-season start. The lefthander struck out one and walked none before he felt pain strong enough that he had to stop.

“That’s the hard part right now, knowing it’s going to be a challenge to even contribute at all this next month,” he said.

Roberts and a trainer went to the mound to check on the three-time Cy Young Award winner after seeing him wince a few times.

“It was difficult,” Roberts said. “Last home start this year and you just don’t know what the future is going to predict. I wanted it to be really special for him and his family.”

Kershaw can become a free agent after this season. Depending on whether the playoff-bound Dodgers advance in the postseason and his health, it could have been his last appearance with the team.

The Dodgers remained two games behind San Francisco in the chase for the NL West title but assured of hosting the NL Wild Card Game if they don’t catch the Giants with two games left.