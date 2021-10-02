Bruins goalies likely to split remaining exhibition games

“That’ll be Bob’s call,” said coach Bruce Cassidy , referring to goalie coach Bob Essensa , who could flip the starters in the Monday and Wednesday matchups. “They probably have to because of the space [leading to] the start of the year.”

Rookie Jeremy Swayman , inked in to share the workload this season with Ullmark, likely will be back in for the full 60 minutes (or more) Monday night in Philadelphia, which would leave Ullmark to work the final preseason tune-up Wednesday in Boston against the Capitals.

The final hours ticking down on their preseason schedule, the Bruins assigned their new goalie, Linus Ullmark , a full-game workload Saturday night against the Rangers at TD Garden.

Advertisement

After Wednesday, the Bruins don’t play again until Saturday, Oct. 16, an unprecedented 10-day respite that will lead to the regular-season opener vs. Dallas at the Garden.

According to Cassidy, there will be a couple of scheduled days off across the 10-day break and a one-day getaway, to an undisclosed destination about an hour from Boston, for a team-building exercise.

“I think it’s as good a year as any to have it,” said Cassidy, referring to the off-site break. “Especially with all the new faces … and some of them from last year with all the COVID rules didn’t get to know each other. I know some of that sounds strange, because they were together [as a team], but there wasn’t a lot of dinners other than team dinners in the hotel. So guys didn’t get out to socialize much.”

In years past, the Bruins have gone away for similar group hugs, once to the Adirondacks (Lake Placid) and another time to countryside Vermont.

In 2010, they opened the season in Prague, after a quick tune-up in Belfast, and went on to win the Cup the following June. The Euro trip was perhaps the best bonding experience in team history.

Advertisement

Marchand back in familiar spot

Brad Marchand, who took a maintenance day for rest on Thursday, was back at full duty on his line with Dave Pastrnak and Chairman of the Boards Patrice Bergeron.

Ken Keyser dressed as Ullmark’s backup.

The other lines, headed into the matchup with the Rangers:

Taylor Hall-Jack Studnicka-Craig Smith

Trent Frederic-Tomas Nosek-Karson Kuhlman

Jesper Froden-Curtis Lazar-Zach Senyshyn

The defensive pairings:

Derek Forbort-Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly-Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk-Brady Lyle.

Carlo, with but 15 goals in 324 career regular-season games, looked like the most surprised guy in the building Thursday night when his half-slapper from the right circle snuck by Flyers goaltender Martin Jones.

“I’d be lying if I said I was aiming it,” said Carlo, who signed a six-year $24.6 million contract extension in the offseason. “But overall, if you put pucks on net, good things happen. I definitely want to have a shooter mentality this year, whether that be from the point or those times when I am closer to the net. It worked out well, happy to get one, and hopefully there’ll be many more in the regular season.”

Seven sent to Providence

The Bruins made seven roster trims early Saturday afternoon, with all seven players designated to the AHL Providence camp that will open Monday in Brighton.

The lopped lot included no surprises:

Goalies — Callum Booth and Jeremy Brodeur

Forwards — Ian McKinnon, Eduards Tralmaks, and Alex-Olivier Voyer

Defensemen — Jack Dougherty.

The WannaB’s open their season Oct. 16 in Providence vs. Bridgeport.

Advertisement

The cutbacks left approximately 40 players still in camp, with more cuts possible on Sunday, ahead of Monday’s trip to Philly.

Dressing-down for Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes announced Friday that they are relaxing the players’ dress road requirement — i.e. jacket and tie — for road trips.

A small number of players, and their agents, have lobbied for the change in recent years, arguing that the dress code prevented players from building their individual “Q” (recognition) factor, and perhaps denied them off-ice money-making possibilities by means of branding clothing apparel and accessories.

“I think our team holds itself to a little different standard,” said Marchand. “It’s not something I think is really on the radar for our group right now.”

Marchand, 33, acknowledged that he has been held to a suit-and-tie dress code since his teenage years in junior hockey and it never bothered him.

“Supposed to show up looking presentable,” he said. “I think it’s a good thing. I understand that they’re trying to show a different side of the game and be a little bit more like [the NBA], I think, and show some character. But again, we’re professionals in here and should dress like it.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.