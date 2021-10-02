Bryant Koback, defense carry Toledo to 45-7 win over winless UMass

The Rockets piled up 455 yards while their defense held the Minutemen (0-5) to 134 with four turnovers and a 1-for-11 showing on third down.

The Rockets (3-2) blasted ahead, 31-0, at halftime, fueled by three one-play drives following turnovers.

AMHERST — Bryant Koback rushed for two touchdowns and the Toledo defense set up three quick scores as the Rockets rolled to a 45-7 win over winless UMass on Saturday at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

UMass quarterback Brady Olson was 9 for 22 for 106 yards with one touchdown, a 2-yard pass to Taylor Edwards in the fourth quarter.

“Brady had a couple critical errors, and more than anything else just trying to get him to relax,” said UMass coach Walt Bell. “In his situation, as a young guy the most important thing you can do is not let it pile on and make it worse than it is.

“But Brady is going to be an exceptional player, he just didn’t have his best stuff today. That’s my fault. He is unbelievable at handling adversity. When he makes a mistake, he lets it roll off his back and he is going to be a great player, but at that moment in time just a couple big critical mistakes were made.”

For Toledo, Carter Bradley was 11-for-18 passing for 110 yards and a touchdown. Dequan Finn was 8 for 10 for 102 yards and another score, while Koback gained 82 yards on 11 carries.

Finn had a 34-yard scoring run after Jonathan Jones sacked Olson and Desjuan Johnson recovered the ensuing fumble in the first quarter.

Koback's first touchdown was a 5-yard burst after Nate Bauer returned an interception 41 yards as Toledo scored 21 points in the last five minutes of the second quarter.

Koback ended a long drive with an 18-yard score with 1:25 left in the half. Then Dyontae Johnson returned an interception 27 yards and a personal foul set up a 7-yard TD pass from Bradley to Drew Rosi with 49 seconds remaining.

The Minutemen will stay in Amherst next weekend to host UConn, which was also winless going into a road game against Vanderbilt on Saturday night.