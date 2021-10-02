Desmond Ridder leads No. 7 Cincinnati past No. 9 Notre Dame, 24-13

The Bearcats were not quite dominant, but they were plenty good enough in their first trip to South Bend since 1900 to snap Notre Dame’s 26-game home winning streak.

Cincinnati (4-0) wanted to use its first Top 10, regular-season matchup as a statement game, heading into its American Athletic Conference schedule. No team from outside the Power Five conferences has ever reached the playoff.

Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes and ran for score late in the fourth quarter as No. 7 Cincinnati capitalized on its big opportunity and beat No. 9 Notre Dame, 24-13, on Saturday.

Ridder went 19 for 32 for 297 yards, hooking up with Alec Pierce six times for 144 yards, and was at his best after Notre Dame (4-1) cut the lead to 17-13 with 8:20 left in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Ridder went 3 for 3, with a bullet down the middle for 36 yards to Leonard Taylor, on the ensuing drive. He capped it off with a 6-yard TD run around left end that made it 24-13.

Cincinnati took advantage of three turnovers by Notre Dame in the first half to jump out to 17-0 lead.

Jack Coan’s pass was intercepted in the red zone by Ahmad Gardner on ill-advised throw under pressure that ended Notre Dame first and best drive of the half.

The Irish tried freshman Tyler Buchner at quarterback for a coupe of series, hoping his mobility could spark the running game. But Buchner’s pass was picked off by DeShawn Pace while getting hit, and set up Cincinnati in the red zone.

Ridder flipped a 1-yard pass to Taylor to make it 7-0 early in the second quarter.

Chris Tyree fumbled the ensuing kickoff back to Cincinnati and the Bearcats turned that into a 23-yard field goal by Cole Smith.

Advertisement

No. 2 Bulldogs bulldoze Arlkansas

Zamir White rushed for two touchdowns and recovered a blocked punt for another score as No. 2 Georgia pounded No. 8 Arkansas, 37-0, in the host Bulldogs’ second consecutive shutout.

Georgia (5-0, 3-0 SEC) raced to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter despite playing without quarterback JT Daniels, who was held out with a right lat injury.

Stetson Bennett filled in for Daniels and passed for only 72 yards as the Bulldogs relied on their running game and top-rated defense to beat Arkansas (4-1, 1-1).

The Bulldogs rushed for 273 yards and wore down the Arkansas defense, holding the ball for 36 minutes.

Georgia, leading the nation in total defense and scoring defense after last week’s 62-0 win at Vanderbilt, held Arkansas to 10 first downs and 156 yards.

It was a sobering experience for Arkansas second-year coach Sam Pittman, the former Georgia offensive line coach.

“I don’t want to simplify this, but they just whipped us physically,” Pittman said.

Grayson McCall, No. 16 Coastal Carolina continue perfect start

Grayson McCall threw for 212 yards on 13-of-13 passing with two touchdowns to Isaiah Likely as No. 16 Coastal Carolina rolled to a 59-6 victory over visiting Louisiana Monroe. The Chanticleers (5-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) have won 16 of their past 17 games. McCall was already the FBS leader in completion percentage and had little trouble keeping that going against the Warhawks (2-2, 1-1). He led Coastal Carolina to scores on all five first-half possessions for a 38-3 lead at the break, then watched the rest of the game from the sidelines . . . Cornelius Johnson caught both of Cade McNamara’s touchdown passes and No. 14 Michigan (5-0, 2-0) took care of care of Big Ten foe Wisconsin, 38-17, winning at Madison for the first time since 2001. Wisconsin (1-3, 0-2) trailed 13-10 and had the ball to start the third quarter when quarterback Graham Mertz was sacked by Daxton Hill and forced out of the game. Mertz and tight end Jake Ferguson both went to the locker room with chest injuries after that play, and neither returned to the game. Once they departed, Michigan scored 25 straight points . . . Nick Sciba kicked a 29-yard field goal with 22 seconds left to lift No. 24 Wake Forest (5-0, 3-0 ACC) past visiting Louisville, 37-34.