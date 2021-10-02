Flexing its power and strength, Xaverian football runs through Lawrence

“We’re OK up front, offensively,” said Fornaro. “I want to grind meat and take control of the game, and take away the will to win of the opponent. We’re willing to throw the ball, don’t get me wrong, but if we can, we’re going to run the ball, shorten the game, and score touchdowns. It’s kind of a simple formula.”

The longtime defensive coordinator and fifth-year head coach for the Hawks called a steady diet of running plays to pound the Lancers into submission, earning a 42-6 win at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

LAWRENCE — Xaverian football coach Al Fornaro knew where his team had the greatest advantage in Saturday’s nonleague test at Lawrence, and he exploited it.

Xaverian's Godson Ofonagoro broke loose for a second-half touchdown run that enabled the Hawks to build a 36-6 lead at the end of the third quarter. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

With Boston College commit Jack Funke, a 6-foot-6-inch, 290-pound senior tackle, and 6-7, 290-pound junior guard Jonathan Mould setting the tone, the sixth-ranked Hawks outrushed the No. 16 Lancers, 272-28.

Xaverian (3-1) opened with junior Michael Oates (14 carries, 72 yards, TD) handling the bulk of carries while senior captain Joe Kelcourse watched from the sideline. As soon as Kelcourse got into the game, he broke a 29-yard touchdown on his first run to open the scoring.

Lawrence (3-1) responded with a 74-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Abreu to Andy Medina, but could not find any consistency on the ground against Xaverian’s formidable defensive front.

Although Xaverian primarily relied upon its dominant ground game to amass 272 rushing yards, Hawks quarterback Jake Gilbert managed to connect with Charlie Comella on a 15-yard TD pass. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Jake Gilbert connected with Charlie Comella for a 15-yard touchdown pass right before halftime, then the Hawks defense created three turnovers in the third quarter, leading to touchdown runs from Kelcourse and Godson Ofonagoro to open a 36-6 lead after three frames.

“Right now we’ve got a [triumvirate] of tailbacks,” said Fornaro.

“Joe [Kelcourse] was dinged up earlier [this season], but now he’s 100 percent. We don’t have a different play for each one of those guys, so if one guy isn’t ripping it up the way I want it to, if they start dancing, I tell them ‘This ain’t Saturday Night Fever, we’re not dancing here.’ So that’s how that works.”

Xaverian kicks off its Catholic Conference slate Friday night, hosting BC High.