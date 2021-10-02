Game 161: Red Sox at Nationals lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox control their own destiny with two games to play, as a win Saturday would guarantee baseball after Game 162, and another Sunday would clinch a playoff berth.

Alex Cora has yet to name a starter for Saturday afternoon.

The Nationals will throw rookie Josiah Gray, picked up at the trade deadline as part of the deal that sent Max Scherzer to the Dodgers. Gray has had a difficult time in the late stages of the season, with a 7.66 ERA in five starts despite a 2-0 record.

The Sox enter the day one game behind the Yankees — hosting Tampa this weekend — for the first wild-card spot, and a game ahead of Toronto and Seattle for the second.

Advertisement

Lineups

RED SOX (90-70): TBA

Pitching: TBA

NATIONALS (65-95): TBA

Pitching: RHP Josiah Gray (2-2, 5.85 ERA)

Time: 4:05 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Gray: Has not faced any Boston batters

Stat of the day: Juan Soto drew his 144th walk of the season — in the ninth inning against Hansel Robles on Friday — the most in the majors since Barry Bonds in 2004 (232).

Notes: The Sox won for just the second time in seven games, stopping a skid that threatened their season ... Tanner Houck could start Saturday, having pitched two innings in relief on Tuesday, allowing a run on three hits against the Baltimore Orioles. He has appeared in 17 games, making 12 starts ... Last time out, Gray gave up three runs on four hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings during a Monday win over the Colorado Rockies. Gray struck out four in that contest, and he has not allowed a home run in his past two starts ... Cora went with a power-heavy lineup on Friday, with outfield of Kyle Schwarber (left), Renfroe (center) and J.D. Martinez (right) for the first time, with right-handed-hitting Dalbec at first base against Washington left-hander Josh Rogers. It worked, as back-to-back homers from Renfroe and Dalbec in the sixth made the difference.

Advertisement

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.