Inbee Park, Jin Young Cho tied atop ShopRite LPGA leaderboard after two rounds

Park is the No. 3 player in the world and putted well all day, her hallmark. She holed a 30-foot birdie on No. 6 and had a 6-foot par save on the next hole.

Ko, the No. 2 player in the world, played in the morning on the windy Bay Course at Seaview and ran off five birdies in a six-hole stretch on the front nine. She had to settle for only one bogey on the back nine and was the first to post at 11-under 131.

Inbee Park birdied three of her last five holes to match Jin Young Ko with a 6-under-par 65 and leave the two top South Koreans in the world tied for the lead Saturday in the ShopRite LPGA at Galloway, N.J.

They were two shots ahead of ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit, who birdied the final hole to cap off a bogey-free 65.

Brittany Lincicome (67) and Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark (68) were three shots behind going into the final round.

Ko has a recent history of playing her best golf at the end of the year. She sat out most of the LPGA Tour season last year, staying home during the pandemic, and returned to capture the CME Group Tour Championship.

Now she sets her sights on a third victory in her last five starts on the LPGA Tour. That doesn’t include the Olympics, where Ko tied for ninth.

“I like it better than earlier in the year,” said Ko, who changed swing coaches late last year and feels all parts of her game are starting to come together.

Park won her first start of the year at the Kia Classic, but has been struggling of late by going six consecutive events outside the top 10.

“I remember putting good in Kia and then earlier in the season,” Park said. “And then middle of the season to the end of the season, not as good. I feel like this week is almost back to like where I was putting really good earlier in the season.”

Nelly Korda, the No. 1 player in women’s golf, has not played since the United States loss in the Solheim Cup a month ago. That leaves Ko and Park, both multiple major champions and former No. 1 players, to battle it out.

“Jin Young is really, really good player, too, so I think it’ll be really fun out there tomorrow playing with her,” Park said. “Obviously, you need some birdies out here to win tomorrow. Knowing that No. 2 player in the world is hunting for the same thing I am hunting for, definitely need to put some good performance. Good motivation to play for.”

Not to be overlooked is Tavatanakit, the first major champion of the year, who is well within range.

European — Danny Willett began his third round in sunshine and ended it in torrential rain and high winds, playing some fine golf in between on the Old Course at St. Andrews in a 6-under 66 that left the Englishman with a three-stroke lead at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

Willett, who is 14 under par overall, will return to the home of golf on Sunday — the day he turns 34 — seeking an eighth win of his professional career and first in two years, since the BMW PGA Championship in September 2019.

The 2016 Masters champion has a good record on the Old Course, too. He is 73 under par for his career there and finished second at this event in 2010 as well as placing sixth at the British Open at St. Andrews in 2015.

Tyrrell Hatton, the second-round leader and two-time champion of the event, shot 71 and was one of four players tied for second place, along with Shane Lowry (67), Richard Bland (64), and John Murphy (67). All of them also played their third rounds at St. Andrews.

Each player in the field plays a round at St. Andrews, Kingsbarns, and Carnoustie — three of the most storied courses in Scotland — from Thursday to Saturday. Those who make the cut return to St. Andrews for the final round.

Willett took advantage of favorable early conditions to make three birdies in the opening seven holes, rolling in from 4 feet at No. 2, from even closer in at No. 5, and then 10 feet at No. 7.

The weather turned grim but Willett still managed to complete a bogey-free round. After two-putting for birdie at No. 10 after driving the green, Willett moved into a tie for second place — at 12 under — with Daniel Gavins, who was playing at Kingsbarns.

Hatton was still leading at that point, on 14 under, having made four straight birdies from No. 2, but he didn’t pick up another shot and made three bogeys in a row from No. 13.

That, coupled with a bogey-double bogey-double bogey finish by Gavins, opened the door for Willett, who pitched to 3 feet at the last for a sixth birdie of the day.







