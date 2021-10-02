Luke Thorbahn paces Milton Academy to a win over St. Sebastian’s

Late in the Mustangs’ 26-23 bowl loss to Deerfield Academy, Thorbahn tore his hamstring, forcing him to watch the final five minutes from the sidelines and putting his 2020 season in jeopardy. As it turned out, he didn’t have to miss a game as the pandemic shuttered ISL football for a year.

Long before the senior rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns to lead Milton Academy to a 21-7 win over visiting St. Sebastian’s in an ISL6 contest on Saturday afternoon, he was a sophomore running back for the 2019 Mustangs, who captured the ISL championship and played in the Mike Silipo NEPSAC Bowl.

Whether he’s hitting a cutback lane at just the right moment or spending a year away from football with a torn hamstring, Luke Thorbahn’s timing is impeccable.

“COVID didn’t really help anybody except me,” said Thorbahn, of Norwell, Mass. “I take that as a blessing from God.”

After a year of rehab — “I didn’t allow myself to be lazy,” he said —Thorbahn was back on the field for Milton’s season-opening win over Brooks last week.

“The first time I got the ball I felt right,” he said.

On Saturday, everything was clicking in the Mustangs’ run game. While quarterback Jacob Holtschlag didn’t complete a pass until the fourth quarter, Thorbahn kept the chains moving, running 22 times for 98 yards and two scores over the first three quarters.

“Luke is tremendous,” Milton Academy coach Kevin MacDonald said. “He’s thrilled to be back out playing for the first time in a while.”

In an uneven game dominated by defenses, penalties and clock miscues, the 5-foot-8-inch, 180-pound Thorbahn and the Mustangs’ offensive line of Duncan MacDonald, Jack Wilson, Dan Rosenberg, Brady Earle and Ryan McGurn was the only constant source of ball movement for either team.

“This line, I can’t preach enough that they make it so easy for me,” Thorbahn said. “Every single time I’m out there I’m reading holes. It just feels right to be back.”

Milton’s first two scores came on possessions consisting entirely of Thorbahn carries. After senior Alex Godwin recovered a muffed punt in the first quarter, Thorbahn ran the ball on six straight plays, finishing the drive with a 2-yard touchdown dive. Ben Waterman’s point-after put Milton up 7-0.

Neither team could muster more points until midway through the third quarter when Sam Jaffe’s strip sack led to a fumble recovery by Jack Smith and another short field for the Mustangs (2-0). Thorbahn’s seven consecutive carries resulted in a 3-yard touchdown run.

“The offensive line blocked much better in the second half,” Kevin MacDonald said. “They picked it up. We were hoping they would. We’re pretty big, so I think we wore them down a little bit. They played us really tough in the first half.”

A third St. Sebastian’s (0-2) turnover — an interception by Milton’s Mathias Fowler — led to a 48-yard touchdown pass from Holtschlag (4-of-10, 71 passing yards) to tight end Andrew Rappleyea and a 21-0 advantage with 6:47 remaining.

The Arrows — who gained just 68 yards on the ground, 51 of which came from 6-foot-6-inch quarterback Braeden Donovan scrambling four times — got on the scoreboard with 1.5 seconds left on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Donovan to Aidan Maguire. Donovan finished 16-of-35 passing for 184 yards, a touchdown and a pick, although 88 of those passing yards came on the game’s final possession.

“We played good defense today,” MacDonald said. “Very good defense.”

Austin Prep 28, Cardinal Spellman 7 — Aidan Driscoll rushed for touchdowns of 13 and 20 yards in the fourth quarter for the host Cougars (1-3) in the Catholic Central League win. Brendan Walsh and Thomas Skeffington each scored a touchdown for Austin Prep.

Belmont Hill 21, Roxbury Latin 14 — Charles Walsh opened the second half with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that broke a 7-7 tie before Chris Milmoe (1 rushing TD) hit Mike Ahonen for the decisive score in the fourth quarter to help host Belmont Hill (1-1) pick up its first Independent School League win of the season.

BB&N 43, Governor’s — Playing its first regular-season game in 700-plus days, the Knights (2-0) blitzed the host Govs with 21 first-quarter points, starting with a 1-yard burst from Bo MacCormack (2 TDs). Ty Harding sprinted 79 yards for a score and Shane Hanifin connected with his brother, Ronan, on a 37-yard scoring pass.

Marshfield 36, LaSalle (R.I.) 21 — Jack Marini’s three rushing touchdowns paced the 13th-ranked Rams (3-1) as they traveled to Providence, R.I. for an inter-state matchup. Owen Masterson tossed two touchdowns — an 8-yarder to Jason O’Keefe and a 40-yarder to Pat Yesinko — in the win.

Canisius (N.Y.) 35, BC High 14 — The host Eagles (0-4) opened the game with an 80-yard pick-six from Ronan Bailey, but Canisius closed the game with a 22-point fourth quarter to pull away for the nonleague win.

Groton 22, Brooks 7 — Benson Han finished with 101 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries for host Groton (1-0) and Huck Jamison piled up four sacks on defense.

Northeast 18, Greater Lowell 12 — CJ Moriconi blasted in from the 1 in the second overtime to send the host Knights (2-2) over Greater Lowell in Commonwealth Athletic Conference action. Steve Donnelly had two rushing touchdowns.

St. George’s 34, Thayer 6 — Louis-David Pouliot threw three touchdowns for the Dragons (1-1) in the win. Bryce Ferrell reeled in touchdown passes of 47 and 9 yards for St. George’s in the Independent School League contest.

West Bridgewater 14, Nantucket 6 — Will DeLuca had a 2-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter and Nathan Razza hit Joey LeClerc for a 17-yard score in the fourth quarter to lead the visiting Wildcats (3-1) to the nonleague win.

Colin Bannen, Cam Kerry, Craig Larson, Steven Sousa, and AJ Traub contributed.