For openers, BB&N lines up a powerful performance at Governor’s

Riding a 26-carry, 172-yard, two-touchdown performance from freshman Bo Maccormack of Westford, the Knights rushed to a 43-26 ISL-6 victory.

BYFIELD — The Buckingham, Browne & Nichols football team had not played a regular-season game in 700-plus days but that was not apparent as the Knights raced to a three-touchdown lead in the first six minutes at Governor’s Academy Saturday afternoon.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Maccormack proved difficult to bring down, embracing physicality and showing tremendous explosiveness running between the tackles for BB&N (1-0).

“I couldn’t have done any of it without these guys (up front),” said Maccormack, who received a game ball from BB&N coach Mike Willey. “It’s not me, it’s these guys creating the holes.”

Maccormack received a great push from his offensive line. Seniors Declan Pflaumer (Kingston), James Staknis (Bedford), Nick Ciaffoni (Sudbury), and Thaddeus Foote (Cambridge), along with sophomores Brian Brennan (North Grafton) and Brett Elliott (Holliston), won the battle in the trenches, finishing their blocks and pushing around the defensive front of Governor’s (1-1) .

“It’s a credit to how hard they work,” said Willey. “It’s a credit to how physically and mentally tough they are, which we preach in our program. They just work. They’re talented for sure, but the thing that I like about them the most is how hard they work.”

Maccormack wasn’t the only one to benefit from the push up front.

Senior Ty Harding (Boston) broke free, eluding the defense at the second level and outracing the Governor’s defense for a 79-yard touchdown run. Senior Tyler Martin (Acton) and junior Isaiah Kacyvenski (Weston) also punched in short yardage rushing touchdowns.

“We’re blocking for 10 seconds a play, finishing blocks,” said Ciaffoni. “When you’re competing against all of these huge kids in the ISL, we’re just better than them.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.