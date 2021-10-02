Red Sox revisit some late-inning magic, win to close on playoff spot

The catcher was the first of five straight batters to reach with two out in the ninth, Boston scoring four times to finally gain some breathing room in a night-long, white-knuckle affair. Travis Shaw singled home Vázquez before Kiké Hernández blasted a Mason Thompson sinker for his 20th home run.

Vázquez ripped a first-pitch, two-out triple just over the glove of Washington’s Juan Soto in right field, scoring pinch-runner José Iglesias from first to break a 1-all tie in what became a 5-3 victory on Saturday night at Nationals Park.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Red Sox team in need of a big hit nearly all night finally got one from Christian Vázquez, and it put them on the cusp of a return to the playoffs.

The four-run rally meant Alex Cora left Austin Davis, who’d allowed the tying sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth, to bat for himself. He was gone two batters into the ninth after a leadoff walk and a Andrew Stevenson two-run homer, with Hansel Robles summoned to record his second save in as many nights.

Hours earlier, Nationals starter Josiah Gray stifled the Red Sox for three innings. The righthander escaped a runners-on-the-corners, one-out jam in the top of the first by getting Rafael Devers to ground into a double play, the first of nine straight batters he retired.

But with two outs in the top of the fourth, Devers got another shot, working a 2-2 count. Against lefties, Gray is a two-pitch pitcher, limiting his mix to his mid-90s fastball and curveball. He went with the fastball against Devers.

A poor choice, it turned out.

Devers crunched the 95-m.p.h. offering 413 feet to deep right-center. The launch was the 36th home run of the year for the 24-year-old, tying Ted Williams (1942) for the third-most in a season by a Red Sox before the age of 25. (Jim Rice owns the record with 39 in 1977. Williams also had a 37-homer season in 1941.)

For Houck, the homer represented a crack of daylight — something he refused to offer to the Nationals. The righthander featured a dazzling three-pitch mix of a mid-90s four-seam fastball, a devastating slider, and an effective splitter that dove to his arm-side.

Even Nationals star Juan Soto, the most dominant batter’s box force in baseball this year, seemed confounded. Particularly with two outs in the fourth, when Houck navigated in and out, up and down, ultimately clipping the inside corner with an elevated 96-m.p.h. fastball for a called third strike. It’s the first time a pitcher had struck out the MVP candidate looking on a fastball since Sept. 11.

Houck delivered five perfect innings on just 53 pitches, striking out eight of the 15 batters he faced. The punchouts came on sliders (5), fastballs (2), and even a splitter for a called strike three — the first called strikeout Houck has had in the big leagues on a pitch he started developing in 2020.

Still, the electrifying performance was not enough to keep him in the game. Houck hadn’t started since Sept. 15. Over the subsequent 16 days, he made three relief appearances, none lasting more than 10 batters or 42 pitches. He was pitching Saturday on three days of rest.

Moreover, even before his move to the bullpen, the Sox had been leery of giving Houck a third tour of an opposing batting order. Entering Saturday, opponents owned a .230 average and .604 OPS against Houck in his first two times through the lineup, with those marks rising to .467 and 1.490 the third time around. His removal was inevitable.

Denied the chance at a perfect game, Houck instead became the third Red Sox pitcher ever to be removed while at least five innings into the pursuit of one. He joined Cy Young (seven perfect innings in 1904) and George Winter (five innings, 1907).

Cora lifted Houck for pinch-hitter Christian Arroyo leading off the sixth inning, a move that paid no offensive dividends. Arroyo struck out and the Red Sox continued their week-long struggles against every opposing starter they’d faced, with Gray ultimately allowing just the one run on three hits while striking out seven.

From there, the missed opportunities abounded. Devers flew out to right with two on to end the top of the sixth. The Nationals loaded the bases with two outs against Ryan Brasier in the seventh on a single, a walk, and an error — it was credited to Brasier, but first baseman Kyle Schwarber gave him a difficult toss on a slow roller. The righty, appearing for the fourth straight day, escaped, when Jordy Mercer watched a 96-m.p.h. fastball at the knees.

The Sox similarly loaded the bases in the eighth, three straight two-out walks setting up Devers again, but the slugger took a meaty 2-1 fastball, then fanned on a 99-m.p.h. heater on the outer half. Washington loaded them again with one out in the bottom half against Adam Ottavino, the rally starting when center fielder Hunter Renfroe lost a routine Ryan Zimmerman fly ball in the twilight for a double.

After back-to-back walks, Cora went to Davis to face Soto. The perennial MVP candidate finally tied the game, his long drive a heartstopper before it was caught by Renfroe on the warning track. Davis, who last pitched Sept. 21, got Josh Bell to line out to end the threat.

J.D. Martinez got the Sox going leading off the ninth, working a 10-pitch walk off Tanner Rainey, but after both Alex Verdugo and Renfroe struck out, the Sox needed Vázquez to deliver.

Because he did, a win on Sunday guarantees a Red Sox return to the playoffs.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.