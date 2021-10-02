Rob Gronkowski reportedly out for Buccaneers Sunday against Patriots

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski looks set to miss out on a New England homecoming, as the former Patriot reportedly didn’t make the trip with the team and will be out on Sunday.

Gronkowski suffered a rib injury against the Rams last weekend after a hit to the midsection from linebacker Terrell Lewis early in the third quarter. Tom Brady’s favorite target was listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report.

Gronkowski already has 16 receptions for 184 yards and four touchdowns in three games for Tampa Bay this season.