Tanner Houck deserved better than a no-decision

A quick video replay showed Stevenson swung through a slider that hit him. Strike three.

If there’s a level better than a perfect game, Houck was on it. The Washington Nationals didn’t come close to reaching base outside of the second inning when Andrew Stevenson reached first base after striking out on a wild pitch.

WASHINGTON — Alex Cora lifted Tanner Houck after five perfect innings and only 53 pitches Saturday afternoon, a decision that would have been perfectly acceptable on a cold day in April but was debatable in the heat of a pennant race.

But Houck was deemed done after 15 batters and eight strikeouts, Cora turning a 1-0 lead over to the patchwork Red Sox bullpen.

They did not hold it, cracking in the eighth inning when a sacrifice fly by Juan Soto tied the game.

Cora’s decision would have been argued about for years to come had Soto put the Nats ahead. But 43 years later, Christian Vazquez played the role of Bucky Dent.

His unlikely two-out triple put the Sox ahead in the ninth and they went on to a 5-3 victory in a game that won’t soon be forgotten.

Unchain the gates of Fenway Park. The Sox are now tied with the Yankees at 91-70 with one game left to play.

If the Sox win Sunday, they will host the Wild Card Game this week. They have Chris Sale starting on full rest.

With a loss, the Sox are guaranteed at least a tiebreaker Game 163 on Monday.

Houck deserved so much better than a no-decision. The rookie threw 39 of those 53 pitches for a strike and never went to a three-ball count on a hitter.

His best moment came in the fourth inning when he struck out Soto looking at a 2-and-2 fastball.

Houck worked the perimeter of the strike zone, throwing a first-pitch closer that nipped the inside corner. The next pitch was a slider down and away then a fastball up and away for ball two.

Soto took a slider that stayed over the plate but low for strike two, then Houck caught him looking at a 96-mph heater on the outside corner.

Houck threw 41 pitches in relief on Tuesday, so there was only so much the Red Sox could expect from him. He was never going to face the lineup a third time around.

But Houck threw only eight pitches in the fifth inning and had the 7-8-9 hitters coming up. He had three more outs in him and that would have left only nine outs for the bullpen, not 12.

That Houck was leading off the sixth inning in a 1-0 probably made it easier as every at-bat mattered. But that opportunity was wasted when Christian Arroyo struck out.

It was only his fifth at-bat since coming off the disabled list on Sept. 21.

Would an extra inning from Houck have made a difference? It’s impossible to say. But less is more with a Red Sox bullpen that has essentially been operating without a closer for the last five weeks.

The Nats got their first hit in the sixth inning but didn’t score. Ryan Brasier, pitching for the fourth consecutive day, left the bases loaded in the seventh.

Adam Ottavino started the bottom of the eighth with a strikeout of Carter Kieboom. Ryan Zimmerman followed with a routine fly ball to center that Hunter Renfroe lost in the dusk. It fell in for a double.

Two walks loaded the bases for Soto. Facing Austin Davis, who hadn’t pitched since Sept. 21, he sent a fly ball to deep center field.

That was probably the best-case scenario against a hitter like Soto.

J.D. Martinez walked to lead off the ninth. With two outs, pinch runner José Iglesias scored when Vazquez crushed a first-pitch fastball from Tanner Rainey to right field for his first triple since 2019.

The Sox tacked on three more runs, which allowed them to survive a home run by Andrew Stevenson in the bottom of the inning.

Nationals Park sounded like Fenway as transplanted New Englanders celebrated.

They could get even louder on Sunday.

