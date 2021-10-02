Udoka absorbing Boston sports culture as newest member of coaching fraternity

“Regardless of where you’re from or where you’re at in the country you know the Boston fan base and you know how passionate they are about all their teams,” said Udoka, a Portland native. “Obviously, they’ve had a ton of winning here, so it breeds that success as well and carries over to all sports.”

Now, first-year Celtics head coach Ime Udoka will join the Boston coaching fraternity. Udoka said Belichick reached out to him recently to welcome him to the city and “to say we’re a big family here.”

Brad Stevens embraced the Boston sports culture during his eight-year run as the Celtics head coach, sometimes making it easy to forget he was from Indiana. He went to Red Sox spring training and Patriots training camp and became friends with Bill Belichick and Alex Cora .

Udoka is living in the downtown area and he’s noticed the buzz of a Red Sox gameday. He’s eager to step into his new position and maintain another winning tradition.

Although Udoka arrived after Tom Brady’s 20-year run with the Patriots was over, he’s gotten a taste of what it is like while following the excitement and angst surrounding Brady’s return to Foxboro to face the Patriots on Sunday night.

“You can’t help but hear about the hype about Brady coming back,” he said. “Even though I’m not from here and not being from this part of the country, you know the importance of the history he has here and the winning tradition. Obviously, it’s a huge story nationally, but you can feel it around the city.”

Brown opens apparel storefront

Early in Jaylen Brown’s career fans often told him they were frustrated they could not find his No. 7 jersey in stores. The lack of supply inspired Brown to start his own apparel brand, 7uice. And this weekend the company took over a pop-up location in the Seaport, giving Brown his first storefront.

About half of Brown’s teammates, including Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart, attended Friday afternoon’s grand opening.

“It was great,” Brown said. “Super surreal.”

Brown, who is entering the second season of a four-year, $107 million contract extension, said he is not focused on making his apparel brand a lucrative venture.

“The business part of it is dope, but I plan on giving a lot of it away to people who need it the most in the community,” he said. “The idea of just having a brand and having your family support it and the people around who support you is the doper concept than making a lot of money. I plan on just trying to make a difference more than make money.

“So for me, I plan on doing a lot of giveaways to places in need. And the people who do pay for it, you’ll be paying for the people who need it. So the brand is going to be built around community outreach.”

Williams looking to lighten load

As a rookie two years ago, 6-foot-6-inch forward Grant Williams added some weight to help hold his own against bigger, stronger players when he was asked to play center in small-ball lineups.

But last year he received inconsistent playing time and mostly returned to the forward spot when he did play, and suddenly that extra weight turned into a detriment. So this offseason Williams shed about 12-15 pounds, and he said he would like to lose about 10 more as the year progresses. He believes he’ll have more burst and athleticism after lightening his load.

“It’s been really nice to be able to float on the wing and play with a little bit more pop in my step and a little more pep,” he said. “Just feeling pretty good out there. Getting a little more active, a little more mobile, a little more conditioned. That’s really helped me.”

He said the weight loss has also helped him dunk the ball comfortably again.

“Imagine jumping with a 20-pound weight vest on or 10-pound weight vest on and trying to dunk all the time and move around like that,” he said. “It’s kind of kind of draining, so being able to get back to this kind of lower weight and still going down just feels like a little bit more like light shoulders.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.