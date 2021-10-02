We know all about returning sports greats, beginning with Babe Ruth in 1920

We saw Babe Ruth get sold off by the Red Sox, we saw him return to Fenway, and we somehow made it through his first visit back, though it was only part of enduring an 86-year World Series championship drought that saw the legendary Sultan of Swat add four more Series titles to the three he won with the Sox.

There’s no guidebook to surviving the bittersweet homecomings of our sports greats, but we’re well-versed in such things around here. We’ve been enrolled in that emotional crash course now for more than a century.

If we can survive the return of Babe Ruth, we can survive Tom Brady.

So if we can survive Ruth, both his return and his ascent to becoming the game’s No. 1 legend in a New York uniform, we can survive Tom Brady.

His title haul now even with the Babe’s seven, Brady will return to Foxborough Sunday night. In February, he earned his latest Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is 44 years old now, the greatest quarterback in NFL history, and he’ll be crushed by a tumbling tide of sound and ecstasy when he races out of the visitor’s tunnel.

Tom Brady, visitor. It will always seem odd, in part because we really don’t understand the reason(s) he packed up and left.

Ruth’s return to Fenway in April 1920 was nothing like what we’ll see at jam packed Gillette. Unlike Brady, he had yet to reach stardom by the time of his departure, despite the World Series titles he helped steer in 1915 (Philadelphia), ‘16 (Brooklyn), and ‘18 (Chicago Cubs) and the mesmerizing string of 29⅔ scoreless innings he pitched in Series play — a record not eclipsed until 1961 by another Yank, Whitey Ford.

Sold off to New York by Sox owner Harry Frazee in the offseason dark of December 1919, Ruth was first back in Fenway, wearing New York flannels and playing center field, for a Patriots Day morning-afternoon doubleheader on April 19, 1920.

Ruth was 25 years old, still lean, only 49 homers on his résumé. One of the game’s top hurlers to that point (89-46 with the Sox) in his career, he swaggered into Fenway, no one, perhaps other than him, knowing he stood on the precipice of becoming a national hero, the bigger-than-life, ball-crushing Bambino at the center of the Yankee dynasty.

Babe Ruth in 1919, during what would be his last season with the Red Sox. From the Library of Congress

Unlike the Brady scenario, we knew full well why Ruth was gone: Frazee wanted the dough. The same reason Frazee dished off the likes of pitchers Ernie Shore (following the 1917 season) and Carl Mays (during the 1919 season to the Yanks), both of whom were on the Yankees’ staff in 1920.

One way or another, Brady, Ruth, Shore, and Mays all left because of money. Some story lines are built to last.

Based on newspaper accounts of the day, in both the Globe and New York Times, the ballyhoo around Ruth’s return in April 1920 was nearly zero.

As a country, we were recovering from a World War and a pandemic. Today, we are recovering from a 20-year war in Afghanistan and yet another pandemic. Sports, at best, amounted to background music, a triviality, in an America that was barely more than 100 million in population. We’re nearly 350 million now and obsessed with games and the millionaires who play them.

The Sox won both games of that long-ago doubleheader, 6-0 and 8-3, and the lead story in the next morning’s Globe wasn’t anything about the Red Sox or Ruth, but rather that Peter Trivoulidas, a New Yorker from Sparta, Greece, won the 24th running of the Boston Marathon (time: 2:29:31). But local ball fans did turn out for Ruth, with a humble crowd of 6,000 for the morning game swelling to 28,000 for the afternoon.

“The park,” noted Globe scribe Melville E. Webb Jr., “was thronged with one of the biggest crowds in its history.”

Fenway opened in 1912, two years prior to Ruth’s arrival, and a crowd of that proportion would have been at standing-room volume. Frazee, yet to be in a villain in Boston sports history, must have been beaming over the gate receipts. Total attendance for the season would be only 402,445.

Ruth, hitting cleanup behind Wally Pip that day, went 3 for 8 with a double and one RBI across the two games. The next day, bamboozled by the offerings of Sox southpaw Herb Pennock, the Bambino went 0 for 4. He left town without a homer, after leading the bigs the year before with 29.

“There have been few more bitterly contested ballgames,” wrote Webb, “that that which held the attention of the crowd during the afternoon.”

And why?

“The crowd, attracted by Babe Ruth,” added Webb, “had the satisfaction of seeing the big fellow win no hero stripes on the occasion of his homecoming.”

Now, 101 years later, we’d call that satisfaction hate-watching. Ruth told us it doesn’t always turn out for the best.

The Red Sox and Yankees faced each other 18 more times in 1920, between Fenway and the Polo Grounds (Ruth’s house hadn’t yet been built in the Bronx), and the Yanks won 13 of them.

Overall, in his first year against the Sox, Ruth played in 21 matchups, always as an outfielder and most of the time hitting cleanup. His line: 25 for 68 (.368) with 25 RBIs. He collected five doubles, two triples, and 10 home runs, en route to leading the majors in runs (158), RBIs (135), and homers (54).

The big man, lest anyone forget, was just getting started.

After the 1920 season, Ruth clobbered another 611 homers, his last half-dozen of those during an extended Boston homecoming in which he suited up for 28 games as a member of the 1935 Boston Braves.

It was the Bambino’s farewell tour, one bereft of fanfare. Ruth was 40 upon retirement, four years younger than the Tampa Bay quarterback who’ll be calling the shots Sunday night in Foxborough.

Brady goes on, still winning, still vital, our Ruth in reverse. How will we feel about Sunday night a century from now?

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.