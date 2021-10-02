Wellesley High golfers have a depth of optimism for a banner fall finish

“The scores at our tryouts were the lowest I have ever seen, which I was very, very happy about. And shocked about,” Bateman said.

However, this fall feels different for Bateman and the Raiders.

Ken Bateman has coached a number of terrific teams during his 11 years as the boys’ golf coach at Wellesley. His squads have captured multiple Bay State Conference titles, fueled by a collection of talented players Got — including current Stanford sophomore standout Michael Thorbjornsen , a 2020 Wellesley grad.

The coach was a little stunned to see how quickly the team came together during tryouts because it’s such a young group. With just two seniors on a 14-player roster, Wellesley is off to a 9-0 start, all of its wins coming against Bay State Conference foes.

Advertisement

“I feel like we have a lot more depth than the other teams,” said Simon Murray, a senior. “When we play other teams, I feel like their first three or four players are pretty solid and then it kind of drops off, whereas we can all kind of break 40 on a good day. I think that’s what separates us.”

Look no further than the Raiders’ top pairing. Murray has recently been playing with freshman Brian Campbell, who has occupied the team’s No. 2 position lately.

Campbell and fellow freshman Cole Adams made their presence felt early; the duo shared medalist honors with a pair of 1-over-par 36s in Wellesley’s season-opening BSC 97-67 victory over Brookline at The Country Club.

“I feel like I’ve handled it pretty well because I know I can keep up,” Campbell said of playing at the varsity level. “But I also have to remind myself that I’m the young kid on the team and I still have more to prove.”

That desire to improve is shared among the entire Raiders lineup. As pleased as Bateman has been with the team’s undefeated start, the coach said he is most proud of his players’ work ethic.

Advertisement

“They are always thinking about how they can do better,” Bateman said. “Even if they had a good round, they’re still slightly hard on themselves knowing they left a few strokes out there, which I really appreciate because it tells me they want to be even better than they are. This is one of the best teams we’ve had, so it’s great to see that.”

Wellesley coach Ken Bateman, pictured chatting with Lincoln Blake during Thursday's win over Milton at the Milton-Hoosic Club in Canton, likes his team's approach and work ethic. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Finishing the regular season undefeated would be nice, but Bateman said the Raiders have bigger goals.

“I’m sure it’s in the back of everyone’s head, but it’s not like a carrot that we’re trying to chase,” Bateman said. “Our goal is to get to the [Division 1 South] sectional, get through the sectional, and then give ourselves a fighting chance at the state championship.”

Sophomore Ryan Keyes views the 9-0 start as a result of he and his teammates playing to their potential, adding that he feels that will be the key to a successful postseason.

“I think a lot of kids on the team have personal goals they’re shooting for and the winning comes with that if we all play to our potential,” Keyes said. “There will be some good days and some bad days, but I think if we’re able to string together some good days when it counts, we’ll have a fighting chance.”

Advertisement

Winning throughout the regular season has provided Wellesley’s players with a boost of confidence. That will come in handy at the Division 1 South sectional Oct. 19 at Acushnet River Valley, which will serve as the first postseason tournament for the entire Raider lineup.

“We have a really young team, so it’s going to be interesting,” Robbie Marshall, a junior, said of the postseason. “A lot of us have played in [offseason] tournaments that really prepare you, similar to tryouts. We’re just going to try to take it one shot at a time and try to hit our shots.”

Milton High senior Caroline Gannon aced the 158-yard first hole at Sassamon Trace GC in Natick on Monday. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Tee shots

▪ Milton senior Caroline Gannon was hunched down retrieving her tee when she heard the voice of Wildcat coach Ben Kelly carry through the air.

“My tee was stuck in the ground and I was trying to pull it out and I heard my coach yelling ‘Go in the hole!’ and I looked up,” Gannon said.

Gannon was met with the sight every golfer yearns for: her ball rolling into the cup for a hole-in-one.

Her ace came on the 158-yard first hole at Sassamon Trace Golf Course in Natick during Milton’s 83-79 Bay State Conference loss to the Redhawks Monday.

“I had zero expectations — my only thought was ‘I hope I don’t hit this into the bunker,’” Gannon said, adding that she used a 7-iron on the shot, which was marked for 158 yards but playing like 150.

“That was my one goal for the hole and then it went in. It honestly didn’t seem real at first, I was just kind of confused that it actually went in.”

Advertisement

▪ Xaverian senior Joey Lenane began a dominant week Monday when he partnered with Somerville senior Aidan O’Donovan at a sectional qualifier for the 2022 US Amateur Four-Ball Championship.

The tandem fired a 5-under 65 at Niagara Falls Country Club (N.Y.) to share co-medalist honors with Zach Fischl and John Dilmer, a pair from Pennsylvania. Both teams qualified for next year’s four-ball championship, scheduled for May 14-18 at the Country Club of Birmingham in Birmingham, Alabama.

Lenane followed that performance with a strong week for Xaverian; he carded 3-under-par 33s in back-to-back to matches, propelling the Hawks (6-3) past Bridgewater-Raynaham and BC High on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

▪ Nauset freshman Jack Martin carded a 3-under-par 33 to help the Warriors clinch a Division 2 South sectional berth with a 251-260 victory over Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday at Captains Golf Course.