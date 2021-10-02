Harvard defeats Holy Cross to improve to 3-0

Kym Wimberly opened the scoring by catching a Smith pass behind the line of scrimmage and racing 41 yards. Kaedyn Odermann added a 17-yard scoring grab, and Harvard scored 24 unanswered points in the first half. Adam Shepherd scored on a 29-yard grab to make it 31-13.

WORCESTER — Jake Smith passed for three touchdowns, Khalid Thomas made two interceptions and Harvard beat Holy Cross 38-13 on Saturday.

Aaron Shampklin rushed for 72 yards and Aidan Borguet added 59 yards and a score for Harvard (3-0), which entered second among all FCS teams in rushing offense at 289 yards.

Advertisement

Harvard is 3-0 for the first time since 2016 and has now scored in an Ivy League-record 221 straight games.

Matthew Sluka was intercepted twice for Holy Cross (3-2) and Marco Siderman once. The two combined to go 13 of 39 for 125 yards with no touchdowns. Ayir Asante rushed for a 59-yard score.

In the second half, the Crusaders cut the Crimson’s deficit to 24-6 when Asante took the handoff and ran 59 yards for the touchdown with 9:59 left in the third quarter. Holy Cross failed on the ensuing two-point conversion. Holy Cross added another score following a Crimson turnover on a muffed punt, as Sluka dashed into the endzone for a 7-yard score, 23-14, with 8:16 remaining in the third.

Early in the fourth, Harvard upped its lead to 31-13 when Smith found Shepherd for the 29-yard scoring strike with 12:26 remaining. Later in the quarter, Borguet ran through the Holy Cross defense for another Harvard TD, making it 38-13 with 7:42 to go.

Harvard will return home for an Ivy League matchup against Cornell on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m.