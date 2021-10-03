Cats, dogs, and caterpillars — Oh, my! Trinity Church holds annual blessing of animals

The blessing coincides with the Feast of St. Francis, known as the patron saint of animals and the environment, which falls on Oct. 4, according to Trinity Church rector, the Rev. Morgan Allen.

The annual ceremony was held on the church’s west porch in Copley Square with pets ranging from dogs and cats to guinea pigs and stuffed animals. A 5-year-old girl even brought her pet caterpillars.

Trinity Church’s Sunday morning service appeared to be just like any other except for the bevy of four-legged worshippers in attendance for the annual “Blessing of the Animals.”

The importance of pets became pronounced during the pandemic, Allen said in an interview.

“Pets are really important for many of us, and during the pandemic perhaps even more acutely,” he said. “People have valued the time that they’ve spent at home with their animals, and so the opportunity to bring them out — we’re not the only ones who’ve been isolated, you know — to socialize the pets too is a lot of fun.”

During the ceremony, clergy walked through the crowd and sprinkled holy water onto the animals in attendance. Among those animals was Simon E.A. Potter, a 5-year-old lynx point Siamese cat belonging to 70-year-old Malden resident Susan Potter. The cat’s middle initials, which stand for Escape Artist, are derived from a time where he escaped into the walls of Trinity Church, where he took refuge for 30 hours, she said.

“He can jump out of any harness or anything,” she said, while Simon E.A. Potter lounged in her arms.

During the outdoor worship service at Trinity Church, 5-year-old Hannah pet Susan Potter’s cat Simon. Hannah brought caterpillars with her to be blessed during the Blessing of the Animals at the conclusion of the service. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Potter, a 20-year member of the church, said she has attended the blessing of the animals annually since adopting Simon four years ago.

“It just means a lot to me for him to get blessed and see all the animals,” she said.

Potter said she thought that being among all the other animals at the ceremony was good for her.

“It’s just beautiful to see them all,” she said.

Moon Han, a 26-year-old Berklee College of Music student, was out walking with her dog, Jupiter when she stumbled upon the service. Han, a Buddhist, had just moved to Boston and was drawn to the service by the music.

“Boston is very pretty, and my dog loves to go sightseeing,” she said. “It’s just a random thing.”

Also in attendance was Coleman Lynds, 27, of Lower Mills and his fiance, Michael, who brought their black schnauzer Serena, who is almost 3 years old, to the ceremony for the second time. Lynds said he came to the ceremony to support his fiance who is “very involved” with the church.

“My fiance cares a lot about it and having [the dog] be part of our lives in that kind of way,” he said. “It’s definitely important for us to have our dog involved in whatever we do.”

Using evergreen branches, the Rev. William Rich also blessed stuffed animals. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

