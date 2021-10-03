Postponed by pandemic, BU holds commencement celebration for Class of 2020

“We are expecting a celebratory event though the speakers will certainly remark upon the challenges this class has gone through and how COVID-19 has impacted the world and the BU community,” said Rachel Lapal Cavallario, a BU spokeswoman said in an e-mail Sunday.

Sunday’s commencement may be a bittersweet homecoming for many members of the Class of 2020, whose college careers were upended by the coronavirus.

Boston University is holding in-person commencement exercises Sunday afternoon for its class of 2020, more than a year after its traditional celebration for graduates was cancelled due to the pandemic.

About 11,000 people — including 1,800 graduates — were expected to attend the graduation, starting at 1 p.m. at the university’s Nickerson Field, according to a statement.

The celebration comes after the university was able to hold an in-person graduation for its Class of 2021 in May, following COVID-19 public health measures. Sunday’s event will also require mask-wearing while indoors, and the university is encouraging visitors to get vaccinated before coming to campus.

The university has a vaccination mandate in place for all students and faculty on campus, according to a statement.

BU’s Class of 2020 never received an in-person graduation, as it would have taken place shortly after the outbreak of the pandemic.

In March 2020, as case counts climbed, BU closed its dorms and pivoted to remote learning. Many students did not return to campus after spring break. Those who did — including graduating seniors — largely were only able to collect their belongings and return home to finish classes online.

But more than a year later, and vaccines became more widely available, Robert Brown, the university’s president, invited the Class of 2020 back to celebrate their graduation with what he called a special weekend that felt “long overdue.”

“For many of you, this will be your first time returning to campus since March 2020. I look forward to welcoming you all back as alumni of Boston University and to celebrating your hard work and achievements,” Brown said in a letter sent out in July.

Sunday’s commencement speaker is scheduled to be Dr. Victor J. Dzua, the president of the National Academy of Medicine, who will also receive an honorary doctor of science, according to the university.

Also expected to be honored were: Yolanda Kakabadse, former director of the World Wildlife Fund International; Thomas R. Insel, former director of the National Institute of Mental Health; David Satcher, the 16th US surgeon general and director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and Mark Volpe, who recently stepped down as president and CEO of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

