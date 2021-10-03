fb-pixel Skip to main content

‘Keep your laws off my body’: Signs from the Women’s March

By Alyssa Vega Globe correspondent,Updated October 3, 2021, 1 hour ago
Demonstrators participate in a women's march for abortion rights in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. A nationwide march for abortion rights on Saturday offers an early test of Democratic enthusiasm in the post-Trump era.
Demonstrators participate in a women's march for abortion rights in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. A nationwide march for abortion rights on Saturday offers an early test of Democratic enthusiasm in the post-Trump era.STEFANI REYNOLDS/NYT

Thousands of protesters filled the streets across the country on Saturday to demand support for reproductive rights in response to a new Texas law that effectively makes most abortions in the state illegal.

And, as with many large demonstrations, there were a plethora of signs.

Slogans such as “Keep your laws off my body,” “Texas won’t make a 12-year-old wear a mask to school but they will force her to have a baby,” and “Fight for women’s rights” permeated the marches, as demonstrators put their political stances -- and in some cases, considerable wit -- on placards to help make their voices heard. Below are just a few examples of the memorable signs from Saturday’s marches.

A girl held a sign as protesters took part in a rally for abortion rights in New York Saturday.
A girl held a sign as protesters took part in a rally for abortion rights in New York Saturday. KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images



Demonstrators participated in an abortion rights march outside the Texas state Capitol building in Austin Saturday.
Demonstrators participated in an abortion rights march outside the Texas state Capitol building in Austin Saturday. ILANA PANICH-LINSMAN/NYT
Demonstrators rallied in Austin.
Demonstrators rallied in Austin. ILANA PANICH-LINSMAN/NYT
Protesters rallied in New York Saturday.
Protesters rallied in New York Saturday. KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images
Demonstrators took to the streets in New York Saturday.
Demonstrators took to the streets in New York Saturday. KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images
The rally in Washington, D.C.
The rally in Washington, D.C.ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Crowds gathered in New York.
Crowds gathered in New York. Yana Paskova/Getty
A rally in New York.
A rally in New York. Yana Paskova/Getty
Demonstrators in New York.
Demonstrators in New York. Mary Altaffer/Associated Press
Demonstrators marched in Chicago.
Demonstrators marched in Chicago. Mark Capapas/Associated Press
Demonstrators in New York.
Demonstrators in New York. Mary Altaffer/Associated Press
Demonstrators in Daley Plaza in Chicago.
Demonstrators in Daley Plaza in Chicago. Mark Capapas/Associated Press
A demonstrator in Chicago carried a sign with a picture of late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
A demonstrator in Chicago carried a sign with a picture of late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Mark Capapas/Associated Press
A sign in Washington, D.C.
A sign in Washington, D.C.Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Women's March

Boston Globe video