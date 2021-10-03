‘Keep your laws off my body’: Signs from the Women’s March

Thousands of protesters filled the streets across the country on Saturday to demand support for reproductive rights in response to a new Texas law that effectively makes most abortions in the state illegal.
And, as with many large demonstrations, there were a plethora of signs.
Slogans such as “Keep your laws off my body,” “Texas won’t make a 12-year-old wear a mask to school but they will force her to have a baby,” and “Fight for women’s rights” permeated the marches, as demonstrators put their political stances -- and in some cases, considerable wit -- on placards to help make their voices heard. Below are just a few examples of the memorable signs from Saturday’s marches.
Thousands have packed into the state Capitol here in #Austin for the #WomensMarch. pic.twitter.com/x6WzHB0uQ8— Kacey Bowen (@KaceyonFox7) October 2, 2021
Sign from the Women’s March in #Texas pic.twitter.com/sJ463iMt4B— #OTD 🇪🇺 🌱 (@changnoi2018) October 3, 2021
Women’s March Montclair, NJ#WomensMarch2021 #women #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/wPyjuh5V7s— Liz “Vaxxed & Wearing A 😷” Dylan (@LizDylan123) October 2, 2021