Susan Collins calls Texas abortion law ‘extreme, inhumane, and unconstitutional’

Collins said she’s working with two Democrats and another Republican, and they’re vetting the language of their bill. She declined to identify her colleagues, but said the legislation will be introduced soon.

At an event in Maine, Collins said she’s working to make Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that made abortion legal in the US, the “law of the land.”

The Texas abortion law, known as the Texas Heart Beat Act and Senate Bill 8, prohibits abortions that are conducted after “cardiac activity or the steady and repetitive rhythmic contraction of the fetal heart within the gestational sac” is detected, which is generally around six weeks of a pregnancy. The legislation was signed into law on May 19 and went into effect on Sept. 1.

Ahead of the start of the US Supreme Court session on Monday, thousands protested in cities across the nation during the Women’s March on Saturday in support of abortion rights.

The highest court in the nation, with a conservative majority, is slated to hear an abortion case from Mississippi that limits abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

