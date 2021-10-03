Beyond boycott over legacy admissions, how about giving to schools that could use the money

This winter, as I was dutifully writing one of my checks for annual giving to the elite university I attended more than 40 years ago, I began to wonder why I was giving a few hundred dollars to an institution that has an endowment of about $26 billion.

I read with interest your story about a new movement that asks alumni of elite universities to withhold giving until their alma mater stops using legacy as a criterion for admission, in order to stop what is essentially affirmative action for affluent white kids ( “Working to limit ‘legacy’ access at elite schools,” Page A1, Sept. 26). I think the next step is to consider where those contributions should be redirected in order to promote equity and opportunity.

I considered where the money might have more of an impact and took a look at the website for the University of Massachusetts Boston. My search took me directly to the school’s food pantry. Certainly, food pantries and hunger were not part of my college experience. As I reflected on the dedication of students who were ready to drive themselves to hunger in order to succeed, the choice of where to send my check became obvious.

Instead of having your contribution be lost in the many decimals of your school’s endowment, I would encourage graduates of elite institutions to consider giving to a two- or four-year school that focuses on providing opportunities for people of color, immigrants, and students who are the first to attend college from their families. This is where your contribution would have a more direct impact.

David Kosten

Woburn

The writer is a 1980 graduate of Princeton University.