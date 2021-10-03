The solemnity of anti-vaxxers’ COVID deaths is under consideration

One can’t help but condemn those who’ve consumed and spread false information
Considering she’s well known for calling out agents of injustice, Renée Graham seems to be suffering from a surprising case of excessive tolerance for those who willfully exacerbate the current pandemic (“Don’t mock the anti-vaxxers who die from COVID,” Ideas, Sept. 26). While I agree that the dead should not be ridiculed and that their loved ones deserve compassion, those who obstinately continue to consume and spread false information deserve no quarter.
The reason I have meager sympathy for the “reluctant or defiant led astray by duplicitous politicians and propaganda” is that it’s not as if anti-vaxxers and the vaccine-hesitant are being held captive with no exposure to good information. While there is too much junk content on cable TV, radio, and social media and by word of mouth, there is also pervasive, accurate messaging about COVID-19 available from local and national health experts and community leaders.
Graham says there’s no “moral superiority in dancing on the graves” of the dead. True, but there is a moral mandate to follow advice from reputable sources during a deadly pandemic, and to name — and yes, condemn — those who adamantly treat health advice with contempt, thereby harming us, our country, and the world.
Jeff Stone
Milton
Politics + misfortune = schadenfreude
Although her heart might be in the right spot by urging her fellow citizens to refrain from disrespecting the untimely deaths of anti-vaxxers, Renée Graham fails to fully acknowledge the context within which those deaths may occur. I imagine that in addition to having taken anti-science stances, many of these decedents probably asserted that President Joe Biden’s election was illegitimate, Jan. 6 was just another tourist day at the Capitol, and Kamala Harris was foreign-born. Hence, a kind of schadenfreude bubbles up in some circles when someone in this context suffers. I’m not saying it’s right, but . . .
Steve Boris
Jamaica Plain