The solemnity of anti-vaxxers’ COVID deaths is under consideration

One can’t help but condemn those who’ve consumed and spread false information

Considering she’s well known for calling out agents of injustice, Renée Graham seems to be suffering from a surprising case of excessive tolerance for those who willfully exacerbate the current pandemic (“Don’t mock the anti-vaxxers who die from COVID,” Ideas, Sept. 26). While I agree that the dead should not be ridiculed and that their loved ones deserve compassion, those who obstinately continue to consume and spread false information deserve no quarter.

The reason I have meager sympathy for the “reluctant or defiant led astray by duplicitous politicians and propaganda” is that it’s not as if anti-vaxxers and the vaccine-hesitant are being held captive with no exposure to good information. While there is too much junk content on cable TV, radio, and social media and by word of mouth, there is also pervasive, accurate messaging about COVID-19 available from local and national health experts and community leaders.