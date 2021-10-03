Ask the Remodeler: The AC isn’t cooling the bedrooms

Q. We have gas forced-hot air heat and central air in our two-story home. Two upstairs bedrooms are not cool and comfortable even though each bedroom has one vent. We had insulation installed in the walls in October 2020. The lead installer suggested we add “in-line fans” to our basement ductwork. He said the cooling would improve. We have had no problem with the heat going to these bedrooms. The company that services our heating and cooling system is not familiar with in-line fans. Please let me know what to do to solve our problem.

S.L.S.

A. Forced-hot air systems are very difficult to diagnose without seeing the system. In the past, the most common problem has been a lack of returns, particularly on the upper floors. The returns are important as they draw air back into the system, ensuring a steady flow of air. The returns are as important as the supplies, something installers often overlook. I would recommend either a larger return in the hallway or even better, a return in each bedroom. That would be ideal. Another thought: It sounds as if your air handler is in the basement, or at least not in the attic space. Hot air wants to rise and is easy to push up. Cold air is heavy and is much harder to push up. This could explain why the rooms are easy to heat but hard to cool.