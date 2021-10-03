The 2021 MLB playoffs schedule is set, starting with Red Sox-Yankees on Tuesday. Here are the matchups

The Red Sox will host the Yankees Tuesday in the American League Wild Card Game. Should they prevail, they would advance to the divisional series to face the Tampa Bay Rays, beginning Thursday.

The Sox reached the playoffs by rallying from a 5-1 deficit to defeat the Nationals, 7-5. The Yankees punched their ticket with a 1-0 win over the Rays.

Entering the final day of the regular season, the Sox and Yankees were tied at 91-70, one game ahead of the Mariners and Blue Jays. While Toronto pounded out a 12-4 win over the Orioles, the Mariners fell short, losing the the Angels 7-3.