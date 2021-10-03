Aaron Judge, Yankees walk off with win over Rays, will head to Fenway Park next

The Yankees had their bags packed, knowing a loss to the 100-win Rays could send them into one of several potential Game 163s on the road Monday. Instead, they’ll play in Tuesday’s AL Wild Card Game against the Red Sox in Boston.

Yankees shortstop Gio Urshela made a Jeter-esque catch, charging recklessly into the visiting dugout, and New York finished the year 92-70, punching a fifth consecutive postseason ticket after nearly falling into a labyrinth of tiebreaker scenarios.

Aaron Judge drove home the winning run with a one-out single in the ninth inning and the Yankees clinched a playoff berth in their final at-bat of the regular season by beating the Rays, 1-0, Sunday in New York.

Rougned Odor led off the ninth with a single against Josh Fleming (10-8), just New York’s second hit. Pinch runner Tyler Wade advanced to second on Gleyber Torres’s flyout to the warning track in center, and Anthony Rizzo moved Wade to third with a one-out single.

Andrew Kittredge came on to face Judge, who ripped a 104.4 m.p.h. line drive off the righthander’s glove. The ball skipped toward drawn-in second baseman Brandon Lowe, whose off-balance throw home wasn’t nearly in time to catch a sliding Wade.

Teammates swarmed a smiling Judge midway between first and second, and fans chanted “MVP! MVP!” at the face of the franchise during an on-field interview.

“I wouldn’t say we exhaled,” Judge said. “We still have a lot of work to do.”

Urshela restored a charge into Yankee Stadium with his brazen bolt into Tampa Bay’s dugout.

With two outs in the sixth inning of a scoreless game, Urshela sprinted 126 feet after Austin Meadows’ popup from a shifted infield formation. He caught it a stride before reaching the top step of the Rays’ dugout, then appeared to leap from the warning track full-speed into an empty spot on the bench.

Plate umpire Angel Hernandez flipped over the railing chasing after him to confirm the out call while Tampa Bay players quickly waved toward the home dugout for a trainer. Yankees manager Aaron Boone sprinted across the field and was followed by members of the medical staff. Pinstriped teammates gathered near the dugout entrance while Urshela was tended to.

Before the game, the Yankees put All-Star infielder DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day injured list with a sports hernia. New York also transferred slugger Luke Voit to the 60-day injured list, ending the 2020 home run champion’s season.

LeMahieu was pulled from New York’s game Thursday at Toronto after six innings and hasn’t played since. He’s been day to day, trying to work his way back into the lineup. When he still felt discomfort doing baseball activities Sunday morning, the Yankees decided to put him on the shelf.

Blue Jays roll, but fall short of postseason

George Springer hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launched his 48th homer as the Blue Jays romped to a 12-4 blowout of the Orioles in Toronto that wasn’t enough to avoid playoff elimination.

Toronto needed to win, and a loss by the Yankees or Red Sox on the final day of the regular season to force at least a tiebreaker game Monday for an AL wild card spot.

Hyun Jin Ryu (14-10) pitched five innings to win for the first time since Sept. 6, Marcus Semien hit a solo home run and Tesocar Hernández had three hits and three RBIs as the Blue Jays scored in each of the first five innings.

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani said he is “very open” to negotiating a longterm contract with the club this offseason. Ohtani spoke before the Angels’ regular-season finale in Seattle, then led off with his 46th home run to reach 100 RBIs for the first time in the major leagues.

Ohtani could have pitched on turn on the final day of the season, but opted to skip his final start. He was the designated hitter in the Angels lineup for the last game of a possible MVP season.

Giants reliever Dominic Leone hugs catcher Buster Posey after they clinched the NL West title. John Hefti/Associated Press

Giants hold on for NL West title

The Giants finally won the NL West without needing to wait for the rival Dodgers’ result on the season’s final day, pounding the Padres, 11-4, in San Francisco for a franchise-record 107th victory to top the 1904 New York team.

Logan Webb did it all in leading San Francisco to its first division crown since 2012, delighting a delirious, deafening crowd of 36,901. Buster Posey had an incredible day, too.

Posey raised both arms into the air when Eric Hosmer struck out swinging to end it, and ran out to the mound to hug reliever Dominic Leone.

Webb walked off to a roaring standing ovation when replaced in the eighth after allowing three straight singles. He struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter while pitching seven-plus stellar innings, and also hit a two-run homer in the fifth to clear the fences for his first time in his career — a pretty line drive to left.

Posey drove in three runs on a pair of singles and notched his 1,500th career hit as San Francisco’s division hopes came down to the final day. The Giants clinched the title in Game 162 after losing 3-2 in 10 innings a day earlier as Los Angeles won at night against NL Central champion Milwaukee.

The Giants will host the winner of Wednesday night’s NL Wild Card Game between the Dodgers and Cardinals for Game 1 of the NL Division Series on Friday at Oracle Park.

Trea Turner (right) and the Dodgers celebraed their 106th win Sunday, but still will host the Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Game. Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Turner wins batting title, lifts Dodgers

Trea Turner hit his second grand slam in less than 48 hours to easily wrap up the NL batting title, and the Dodgers beat the Brewers, 10-3, for their 106th victory only to finish as the winningest-second place team in major league history.

Turner hit .328, well ahead of former Washington teammate Juan Soto, who went 0 for 3 Sunday to end at .313. Turner went 1 for 3 with four RBIs and extended his hitting streak to 19 games while making a case for NL MVP honors.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy left in the third inning Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers after injuring his left elbow.

Catcher Will Smith fielded a bunt by Jace Peterson and fired to Muncy. Peterson arrived at the same time, when Muncy had his lefthanded glove in front of the runner. The ball hit Peterson in the back, and he was called out for interference on the play.

Muncy went down on his back and covered his eyes with his right hand while grimacing in pain. He stayed down for several minutes before getting up. He was replaced at first by Albert Pujols, who patted Muncy on the back as they crossed paths.

Muncy, the fourth-leading home run hitter in the National League with 36, is batting .250 for the playoff-bound Dodgers.

A pair of Cleveland fans watch the final game with the Indians nickname Sunday. Matt Strasen/Associated Press

Cleveland wins in ‘Indians’ finale

Aaron Civale allowed only three singles while pitching six scoreless innings, Yu Chang homered and the Indians closed out their 107th and final season under that name with a 6-0 win over the 102-loss Rangers in Arlington, Texas. The Indians (80-82), who will become the Guardians by next season, finished with their first losing season since 2012. That ended a streak of eight consecutive winning seasons, matching the longest in the history of the franchise that was one of the American League’s charter teams in 1901 and became the Indians in 1915 . . . AL batting champion Yuli Gurriel hit a winning RBI single in the ninth inning, and the AL West champion Astros headed to the postseason with a 7-6 win over the Athletics in Houston. Gurriel hit .319 and became Houston’s second player to win a batting title after Jose Altuve in 2014, ‘16 and ‘17. Gurriel became the second Cuban-born big league batting champion after Tony Oliva in 1964, ‘65 and 1971 . . . Royals star Salvador Perez went 0 for 2 with a walk in a 7-3 loss to the Twins in Kansas City, and finished in a tie with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the big league home run lead with 48. Perez wound up matching the team record for home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019. Perez topped the majors with 121 RBIs.