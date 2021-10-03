The Austin Davis-Juan Soto tiff is an interesting subplot to the Red Sox-Nationals series

The two are familiar with each other, having faced off six times when Davis was with the Phillies. Soto was 2-for-6 with a homer and three strikeouts.

On Saturday night, with Nationals superstar Juan Soto due up with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, as the Red Sox clung to a 1-0 lead, the Red Sox summoned reliever Austin Davis for a left-on-left matchup.

Davis hadn’t been in a game since Sept. 21, but he’d warmed up repeatedly to face the top lefthanded hitters on opposing teams – including several times on Friday and Saturday in which he warmed in preparation for Soto. Finally, the moment towards which Davis had been working for two days arrived.

“Coming into the series, knowing that I’m going to face him in big situations, I was very excited for that,” said Davis. “I’m here to compete and I haven’t ever been in a postseason run this late into the year. So to be in a situation where I can face the best lefty hitter in baseball right now, to help us get into the postseason, it’s really fun.”

After Davis warmed up, Soto stepped out once, twice, three times. Davis intimated to Soto that it was time to go. Soto – who said that he stepped to the plate simply thinking that he needed to make solid contact – changed his outlook.

“He started talking trash to me, and my mindset just changed to kick his [expletive]. That’s what I’m going for,” Soto said on Saturday night. “He just got me mad and I don’t like it when they talk trash to me.”

Soto drilled a 393-foot drive but to the biggest part of Nationals Park, straightaway center field. The ball was caught by center fielder Hunter Renfroe, but under the circumstances, a game-tying sacrifice fly (and the second out of an inning that Davis escaped without any further harm) represented a more-than-acceptable outcome for the Sox, who plated four runs in the ninth for a 5-3 win.

Davis was informed of Soto’s comments in the clubhouse after the game. He welcomed them.

“It’s bases loaded, one out with the postseason on the line. I want to kick his [expletive], too,” said Davis. “That’s how it should be. They’re not in contention, but you want someone who’s completely locked in trying to kick your [expletive], and you’re completely locked in trying to kick his [expletive] for us to get in the postseason. The season’s on the line a little bit right there. That’s all you can ask for as a competitor. … I’m glad it worked out for me, and we won the game.”

For Davis, the opportunity to pitch on such a stage was a memorable experience. Before being traded from the Pirates to the Red Sox at this year’s deadline in exchange for Michael Chavis, he’d spent parts of four years in the big leagues without ever experiencing a moment akin to Saturday.

“It’s really fun,” said Davis. “I’m really grateful for them bringing me over here. Pitching in Pittsburgh was fun. I got to throw in some of these situations. But to come over here and be a guy who’s up in leveraged situation getting lefties for a team that’s competing for playoffs, you don’t know how many times you’re gonna get to do that. A lot of guys who play a long time don’t get to be in these situations. And I’m just grateful that I get to because it’s really fun.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.