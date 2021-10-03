Cowboys solve NFL’s No. 1 defense, racking up the points in beating Carolina

Leading the Panthers in their first full game without injured star running back Christian McCaffrey, Sam Darnold had two rushing touchdowns to become the first quarterback in NFL history with at least five TDs on the ground in the first four games.

Elliott finished with 143 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries as the Cowboys (3-1) rolled up 245 yards on the ground after the Panthers allowed just 135 total in the first three games.

Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes, Ezekiel Elliott had his first 100-yard rushing game of the season against the NFL’s No. 1 defense, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Carolina Panthers, 36-28, on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

It was a different story for Darnold behind the line of scrimmage before getting hot in the passing game, with the Panthers (3-1) trying to erase a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter in their first loss.

Trevon Diggs had two interceptions for an NFL-leading five while becoming the first Dallas player with a pick in each of the first four games since the 1970 merger.

When he won a tug of war with receiver DJ Moore for the second pick, Diggs gave Dallas, this year’s NFL leader in forcing turnovers, multiple takeaways in an eighth consecutive game going back to last season, the longest active streak in the league.

The Cowboys sacked Darnold five times, including two from Randy Gregory, while Dallas kept Prescott upright against a defense that entered the game with an NFL-best 14 sacks.

Carolina’s pressure did force Prescott into more incompletions than he’s been used to while completing 77.5 percent of his passes the first three weeks, but he had enough time for scoring passes to four different receivers.

Three of the TDs came in the third quarter to erase a 14-13 halftime deficit as Prescott finished 14 of 22 for 188 yards. His scoring tosses were 18 yards to Blake Jarwin, 35 to Amari Cooper, 6 to Dalton Schultz, and 23 to Cedrick Wilson, the last set up by Diggs’ first pick.

Elliott set up Schultz’s short scoring catch with a 47-yard run, his longest since a 55-yarder as a rookie in 2016. Elliott’s game total was the most for the two-time rushing champ since 2018.

Darnold, who had five rushing TDs in 38 career games with the New York Jets, matched Elliott’s 1-yard plunge in the first quarter with a 1-yard option keeper. The Panthers went ahead, 14-13, on an 11-yard QB draw. Darnold finished with 35 yards on six carries.

Darnold was 26 of 39 passing for 301 yards with fourth-quarter TDs of 6 and 8 yards to Moore, who caught eight passes for 113 yards.

Bills 40, Texans 0 — Tremaine Edmunds had the first of Buffalo’s four interceptions in Orchard Park, N.Y., while Cam Lewis forced a fumble as Buffalo (3-1) overwhelmed rookie quarterback Davis Mills in his second career start. The Bills limited Houston (1-3) to 109 yards of offense — 8 in the first half — and six first downs to post their second shutout in three weeks. Josh Allen finished 20 of 29 for 248 yards with two touchdowns — a 25-yarder and a 1-yarder, both to Dawson Knox — and an interception before giving way to backup Mitchell Trubisky with 8:03 remaining. Trubisky closed the scoring with a 4-yard TD run as Buffalo scored 40 or more points in consecutive weeks for the second time in team history, and first since 1990. Houston hosts the Patriots next week.

Chiefs 42, Eagles 30 — Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes three different ways, including three to Tyreek Hill, and Andy Reid earned his 100th career win with Kansas City (2-2) in a return to Philadelphia (1-3), where his 140 victories are the most in franchise history. Jalen Hurts threw for a career-high 387 yards and two TDs, but the Eagles had three touchdowns negated by penalty and settled for field goals three times inside the red zone. Mahomes tossed TD passes underhanded, overhanded, and shoveled one on Kansas City’s three possessions in the first half. He finished with 278 yards passing; Hill had 11 catches for 186 yards.

Colts 27, Dolphins 17 — Still dogged by a pair of sprained ankles, Carson Wentz threw a pair of touchdown passes to Mo Alie-Cox, Jonathan Taylor rushed for 103 yards and a score, and Indianapolis (1-3) won its first in Miami Gardens, Fla., the Dolphins (1-3) losing their third straight. Miami was outgained, 226-15, in the middle two quarters, and went 30 minutes of game time between first downs. Backup Jacoby Brissett threw for 123 of his 199 passing yards in the fourth quarter. Wentz completed 24 of 32 passes for 228 yards in the first two-TD game for Alie-Cox, who had a total of four scores in his first 43 NFL appearances entering Sunday.

Browns 14, Vikings 7 — Myles Garrett and the Cleveland (3-1) defense produced another dominant performance, giving coach Kevin Stefanski a victory in his return to Minneapolis. Garrett was credited with one-half of the Browns’ two sacks and four hits on Kirk Cousins, who hit Justin Jefferson for a touchdown pass to cap a commanding opening drive before Minnesota (1-3) took possession 11 more times without scoring or even trying a field goal. The furthest they came was the 26-yard line, where they had one final play to tie the game; Cousins threw incomplete into the end zone. Nick Chubb had 21 carries for 100 yards, Kareem Hunt ran 14 times for 69 yards and a touchdown, and Chase McLaughlin made two critical field goals to help offset a rocky game for Baker Mayfield, who was just 15 for 33 for the winners.

Washington 34, Falcons 30 — Taylor Heinicke ad-libbed a 30-yard touchdown pass to J.D. McKissic with 33 seconds remaining, his second scoring throw in the final 3:52 to pull it out for Washington (2-2) in Atlanta (1-3). Returning to the metro area where he grew up, Heinicke completed 23 of 33 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns, the final two erasing a 30-22 deficit. Heinicke’s heroics ruined a big day for Cordarelle Patterson, who became the first Atlanta player since 2018 to score three touchdowns in a game. Patterson led the Falcons in receiving (five catches for 82 yards) and rushing (six carries for 34 yards), while Matt Ryan finished with four touchdown passes.

Giants 27, Saints 21 (ot) — Saquon Barkley ran for a 6-yard touchdown in overtime after Daniel Jones passed for a career-high 402 yards, and New York (1-3) rallied for its first win as New Orleans (2-2) made its season debut at home after Hurricane Ida displaced the Saints the first three weeks. The hosts led, 21-10, in the fourth quarter before Jones and Barkley combined for a 54-yard touchdown pass that ignited the Giants’ comeback. Jones ran for a 2-point conversion to make it 21-18, Graham Gano tied it with a 48-yard field goal with 31 seconds left in regulation, and Jones completed five passes for 67 yards in the extra period to set up Barkley’s winner. Jameis Winston passed for 226 yards and a touchdown, and reserve quarterback Taysom Hill ran for two touchdowns, the second putting New Orleans up 11.

Bears 24, Lions 14 — Rookie Justin Fields brushed off a nightmarish first start, and Chicago (2-2) rang up 373 yards of offense after being held to the ninth-lowest total in league history (47) last week. Fields looked more comfortable, completing 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards and an interception, and David Montgomery ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns before leaving with a knee injury early in the fourth quarter. Robert Quinn had a strip-sack with Detroit (0-4) deep in Chicago territory. Khalil Mack added a sack and fumble recovery, and the Lions were stuffed on fourth down on the Chicago 8 with about 4½ minutes remaining.