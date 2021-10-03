EMass football: Plymouth South’s Casious Johnson headlines Players of the Week

Juan Muniz, Methuen — The senior carried 13 times for 147 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-12 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Haverhill.

Jared Arone, Franklin — In the Panthers’ 28-10 win, the first over their Hockomock rival since 2009, the senior completed 10 of 14 passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns.

Cole Canty, Andrew Default, Jack Funke, Jon Mould, Nate Young, Xaverian — With help from tight ends Aiden Lovelace and Jack Tubman, the Hawks’ O line dominated at the point of attack, fueling a 272-yard ground game in a 42-6 rout of previously-unbeaten Lawrence.

Division 2

Riley O’Connell and Nolan O’Brien, Lincoln-Sudbury — O’Connell set a program record for career passing touchdowns (29), in a 44-9 win over Fitchburg. O’Connell threw for five TDs, four to O’Brien (9 catches, 93 yards), who had scoring grabs of 7, 8, 12 and 4 yards.

Dylan Pierce and Jonathan St. Ange, Hingham — The Harbormen rolled to a 35-0 win over Whitman-Hanson in their Patriot League opener on the strength of Pierce’s arm (9 for 11, 226 yards, 4 TDs) and his connection with St. Ange, who caught five passes for 157 yards and scores of 57 and 67 yards.

Anthony Rudiman, Westford Academy — The junior set the tone early for the Grey Ghosts in their 50-19 DCL win over Waltham, scoring the team’s first three touchdowns before the Hawks could get on the board. Rudiman had rushing scores from 26 and 3 yards out in the first quarter and a 31-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter, part of his 263 all-purpose yards (159 rushing, 31 receiving, 73 return) for Westford.

Division 3

Casious Johnson, Plymouth South — The sophomore submitted an unrelenting effort in racking up 339 yards and six touchdowns on 40 carries as South secured a 42-35 Patriot League win over Hanover. His 2-yard rush with 48 seconds was the difference. He also had 58 yards receiving and completed two passes for 10 yards.

Mat and Sam Nadworny, Masconomet — The brothers combined for 269 yards rushing and four touchdowns in a down-to-wire 26-25 Northeastern win over Beverly. Mat, a senior, had 21 carries for 177 yards, highlighted by a first-quarter 70-yard score. Sam, a sophomore, finished with 92 yards on 15 carries. He scored on a 7-yard sweep to put the Chieftains (4-0) in front for good late in the fourth quarter.

Wilmer Rodriguez, Revere — After hauling in an 8-yard touchdown catch, the senior kicked the tying point-after late in the fourth quarter. His name was called again in OT and he delivered a game-winning 19-yard field goal as the Patriots (3-1) topped Lynn English, 17-14, for their third straight victory

Sam Solorzano, Malden — The senior accounted for the only two touchdowns the Golden Tornadoes (1-2) needed in a 14-12 Greater Boston League win over Somerville — the first for first-year coach Witchie Exhilhomme. Solorzano had 10 tackles — including three for a loss — and returned a fumble 48 yards for a touchdown. On offense, he added 78 yards on seven catches, including a 10-yard touchdown.

Division 4

Andrew Bossey, Scituate — The senior racked up 20 carries for 195 yards and two touchdowns, including a 42-yarder, as the Sailors breezed past Pembroke, 34-0, in the Patriot League.

John Germano, Wilmington — The Wildcats earned a 31-22 Middlesex win over Melrose with the senior drilling a 19-yard field goal and finishing 4 of 4 on extra points.

Eric Zylinski, Falmouth — The senior hauled in an 88-yard touchdown pass from Aiden North in the third quarter and added a 12-yard TD run in the fourth, powering the Clippers to a 28-13 nonleague victory over New Bedford.

Division 5

Alex Carucci, North Reading —The junior connected with four receivers for touchdowns as he piloted the Hornets (4-0) with six straight scores in a 41-13 Cape Ann win over Ipswich.

Chase Dwight, Pentucket — With Pentucket trailing at the half, 12-7, the senior threw a pair of second-half touchdown passes to CJ Condon, giving him three scoring strikes total in a 20-12 Cape Ann League win over Hamilton-Wenham.

Michael Golden, Bishop Stang — The junior ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, including a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as Stang fell 39-26 to Arlington Catholic in Catholic Central League action.

Cam O’Brien, Swampscott — The senior tossed four touchdown passes, including a 49-yarder to Xaviah Bascon and a 46-yarder to Cole Hamernick as the Big Blue improved to 4-0 with a 41-6 sinking of Saugus.

Division 6

Brendan Bertolami and Isaiah Osgood, Arlington Catholic — Bertolami, a junior, racked up 119 yards and four touchdowns for the Cougars. His classmate, Osgood, was 17-of-26 passing for 206 yards and a score but it was his 5-yard touchdown keeper with 30 seconds that lifted the Cougars to the 39-36 Catholic Central win at Bishop Stang.

Derek Coulanges, St. Mary’s — The junior tailback had an 80-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter en route to 206 rushing yards and scored on a 2-yard plunge in overtime of the Spartans’ 21-19 CCL win at Bishop Fenwick.

Keesean Kerr, Boston English — Three touchdowns and 186 yards on the ground from the senior helped the Blue & Blue grab the 36-12 City League win over TechBoston.

Eddie Reilly and Shea McClellan, Abington — Reilly, a senior quarterback, tossed three touchdowns and ran for another while McClellan, a senior defensive lineman, registered 12 tackles and a sack in the Green Wave’s 35-13 win at Dennis-Yarmouth.

Division 7

Nakado Jinius and Eric Mann, Blue Hills — A running back and linebacker, Jinius registered four sacks on five tackles and totaled 10 points after a 4-yard touchdown and a pair of two-point conversions in a 38-7 Mayflower win over Diman. Mann had 174 yards on 12 carries.

Joey LeClerc, West Bridgewater — LeClerc hauled in a 17-yard pass from Nathan Razza in the fourth quarter, the difference in a 14-6 defensive battle with Nantucket.

Taelor Thompson, East Boston — The junior intercepted a pass to end the first half and led the Jets’ imposing rushing attack under center, taking the ball into the end zone for the winning touchdown in a 14-6 victory over Chelsea.

Division 8

Daniel Cordeiro, St. John Paul II — The sophomore tight end hauled in seven passes for 91 yards in the Lions’ 22-6 victory over Monomoy, including a 28-yard touchdown pass and two 2-point conversion receptions. At linebacker, he added a fumble recovery.

Tyler David, Lynn Tech — The junior quarterback churned out 151 yards and three scores on 16 carries in a 40-26 win over Georgetown.

Nick Sawyer, Lowell Catholic — The junior provided the offensive spark for the visiting Crusaders, rushing for three touchdowns and returning a fourth quarter kickoff for a 75-yard touchdown in the 29-20 victory over Essex Tech.

Juan Setalsingh, KIPP Academy — The junior QB rushed for four touchdowns, including a 66-yard gallop in the fourth quarter of a 49-40 win over Whittier. Setalsingh also had a 38-yard touchdown pass and an interception.

Preps

Bo Maccormack, BB&N —The freshman from Westford ran for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries as the Knights blew past host Governor’s Academy 43-26.

Matt Morris, Rivers — The senior from Newton ran for four touchdowns and surpassed 200 yards on the ground as the Red Wings won a high-scoring ISL battle with Tabor, 47-34.

Louis-David Pouliot, St. George’s —The junior from College de Levis, Quebec, threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns, including a 47-yarder to Bryce Ferrell and a 93-yarder to Garrett Gray, in a 34-6 win over Thayer.

Matt Theriault, Pingree —With 3½ sacks, the sophomore led a defensive effort for the Highlanders that included two interceptions in a 34-6 win over St. Paul’s. Theriault also ran for a touchdown.

Compiled by Colin Bannen, Trevor Hass, Brendan Kurie, Jake Levin, Ethan McDowell, Mike McMahon, Steve Sousa, and Nate Weitzer.







