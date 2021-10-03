EMass football: Plymouth South’s Casious Johnson headlines Players of the Week

Division 1
Jared Arone, Franklin — In the Panthers’ 28-10 win, the first over their Hockomock rival since 2009, the senior completed 10 of 14 passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns.
Juan Muniz, Methuen — The senior carried 13 times for 147 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-12 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Haverhill.
Cole Canty, Andrew Default, Jack Funke, Jon Mould, Nate Young, Xaverian — With help from tight ends Aiden Lovelace and Jack Tubman, the Hawks’ O line dominated at the point of attack, fueling a 272-yard ground game in a 42-6 rout of previously-unbeaten Lawrence.
Division 2
Riley O’Connell and Nolan O’Brien, Lincoln-Sudbury — O’Connell set a program record for career passing touchdowns (29), in a 44-9 win over Fitchburg. O’Connell threw for five TDs, four to O’Brien (9 catches, 93 yards), who had scoring grabs of 7, 8, 12 and 4 yards.
Dylan Pierce and Jonathan St. Ange, Hingham — The Harbormen rolled to a 35-0 win over Whitman-Hanson in their Patriot League opener on the strength of Pierce’s arm (9 for 11, 226 yards, 4 TDs) and his connection with St. Ange, who caught five passes for 157 yards and scores of 57 and 67 yards.
Anthony Rudiman, Westford Academy — The junior set the tone early for the Grey Ghosts in their 50-19 DCL win over Waltham, scoring the team’s first three touchdowns before the Hawks could get on the board. Rudiman had rushing scores from 26 and 3 yards out in the first quarter and a 31-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter, part of his 263 all-purpose yards (159 rushing, 31 receiving, 73 return) for Westford.
Division 3
Casious Johnson, Plymouth South — The sophomore submitted an unrelenting effort in racking up 339 yards and six touchdowns on 40 carries as South secured a 42-35 Patriot League win over Hanover. His 2-yard rush with 48 seconds was the difference. He also had 58 yards receiving and completed two passes for 10 yards.
Mat and Sam Nadworny, Masconomet — The brothers combined for 269 yards rushing and four touchdowns in a down-to-wire 26-25 Northeastern win over Beverly. Mat, a senior, had 21 carries for 177 yards, highlighted by a first-quarter 70-yard score. Sam, a sophomore, finished with 92 yards on 15 carries. He scored on a 7-yard sweep to put the Chieftains (4-0) in front for good late in the fourth quarter.
Wilmer Rodriguez, Revere — After hauling in an 8-yard touchdown catch, the senior kicked the tying point-after late in the fourth quarter. His name was called again in OT and he delivered a game-winning 19-yard field goal as the Patriots (3-1) topped Lynn English, 17-14, for their third straight victory
Sam Solorzano, Malden — The senior accounted for the only two touchdowns the Golden Tornadoes (1-2) needed in a 14-12 Greater Boston League win over Somerville — the first for first-year coach Witchie Exhilhomme. Solorzano had 10 tackles — including three for a loss — and returned a fumble 48 yards for a touchdown. On offense, he added 78 yards on seven catches, including a 10-yard touchdown.
Division 4
Andrew Bossey, Scituate — The senior racked up 20 carries for 195 yards and two touchdowns, including a 42-yarder, as the Sailors breezed past Pembroke, 34-0, in the Patriot League.
John Germano, Wilmington — The Wildcats earned a 31-22 Middlesex win over Melrose with the senior drilling a 19-yard field goal and finishing 4 of 4 on extra points.
Eric Zylinski, Falmouth — The senior hauled in an 88-yard touchdown pass from Aiden North in the third quarter and added a 12-yard TD run in the fourth, powering the Clippers to a 28-13 nonleague victory over New Bedford.
Division 5
Alex Carucci, North Reading —The junior connected with four receivers for touchdowns as he piloted the Hornets (4-0) with six straight scores in a 41-13 Cape Ann win over Ipswich.
Chase Dwight, Pentucket — With Pentucket trailing at the half, 12-7, the senior threw a pair of second-half touchdown passes to CJ Condon, giving him three scoring strikes total in a 20-12 Cape Ann League win over Hamilton-Wenham.
Michael Golden, Bishop Stang — The junior ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, including a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as Stang fell 39-26 to Arlington Catholic in Catholic Central League action.
Cam O’Brien, Swampscott — The senior tossed four touchdown passes, including a 49-yarder to Xaviah Bascon and a 46-yarder to Cole Hamernick as the Big Blue improved to 4-0 with a 41-6 sinking of Saugus.
Division 6
Brendan Bertolami and Isaiah Osgood, Arlington Catholic — Bertolami, a junior, racked up 119 yards and four touchdowns for the Cougars. His classmate, Osgood, was 17-of-26 passing for 206 yards and a score but it was his 5-yard touchdown keeper with 30 seconds that lifted the Cougars to the 39-36 Catholic Central win at Bishop Stang.
Derek Coulanges, St. Mary’s — The junior tailback had an 80-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter en route to 206 rushing yards and scored on a 2-yard plunge in overtime of the Spartans’ 21-19 CCL win at Bishop Fenwick.
Keesean Kerr, Boston English — Three touchdowns and 186 yards on the ground from the senior helped the Blue & Blue grab the 36-12 City League win over TechBoston.
Eddie Reilly and Shea McClellan, Abington — Reilly, a senior quarterback, tossed three touchdowns and ran for another while McClellan, a senior defensive lineman, registered 12 tackles and a sack in the Green Wave’s 35-13 win at Dennis-Yarmouth.
Division 7
Nakado Jinius and Eric Mann, Blue Hills — A running back and linebacker, Jinius registered four sacks on five tackles and totaled 10 points after a 4-yard touchdown and a pair of two-point conversions in a 38-7 Mayflower win over Diman. Mann had 174 yards on 12 carries.
Joey LeClerc, West Bridgewater — LeClerc hauled in a 17-yard pass from Nathan Razza in the fourth quarter, the difference in a 14-6 defensive battle with Nantucket.
Taelor Thompson, East Boston — The junior intercepted a pass to end the first half and led the Jets’ imposing rushing attack under center, taking the ball into the end zone for the winning touchdown in a 14-6 victory over Chelsea.
Division 8
Daniel Cordeiro, St. John Paul II — The sophomore tight end hauled in seven passes for 91 yards in the Lions’ 22-6 victory over Monomoy, including a 28-yard touchdown pass and two 2-point conversion receptions. At linebacker, he added a fumble recovery.
Tyler David, Lynn Tech — The junior quarterback churned out 151 yards and three scores on 16 carries in a 40-26 win over Georgetown.
Nick Sawyer, Lowell Catholic — The junior provided the offensive spark for the visiting Crusaders, rushing for three touchdowns and returning a fourth quarter kickoff for a 75-yard touchdown in the 29-20 victory over Essex Tech.
Juan Setalsingh, KIPP Academy — The junior QB rushed for four touchdowns, including a 66-yard gallop in the fourth quarter of a 49-40 win over Whittier. Setalsingh also had a 38-yard touchdown pass and an interception.
Preps
Bo Maccormack, BB&N —The freshman from Westford ran for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries as the Knights blew past host Governor’s Academy 43-26.
Matt Morris, Rivers — The senior from Newton ran for four touchdowns and surpassed 200 yards on the ground as the Red Wings won a high-scoring ISL battle with Tabor, 47-34.
Louis-David Pouliot, St. George’s —The junior from College de Levis, Quebec, threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns, including a 47-yarder to Bryce Ferrell and a 93-yarder to Garrett Gray, in a 34-6 win over Thayer.
Matt Theriault, Pingree —With 3½ sacks, the sophomore led a defensive effort for the Highlanders that included two interceptions in a 34-6 win over St. Paul’s. Theriault also ran for a touchdown.
Compiled by Colin Bannen, Trevor Hass, Brendan Kurie, Jake Levin, Ethan McDowell, Mike McMahon, Steve Sousa, and Nate Weitzer.