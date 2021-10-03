No ‘chaos’ as Blue Jays, Mariners edged out on final day of baseball’s regular season

There will be no “chaos” in the American League playoffs — just another chapter in the long history between the Yankees and Red Sox.

After both teams won their games Sunday in dramatic fashion in the ninth inning, the Red Sox will host their rivals from New York in Tuesday’s AL Wild Card Game at Fenway Park (8:08 p.m.).

The winner will head to St. Petersburg, Fla., for a best-of-five AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays beginning Thursday. The White Sox and Astros meet in the other AL Division Series beginning Thursday in Houston.