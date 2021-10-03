No ‘chaos’ as Blue Jays, Mariners edged out on final day of baseball’s regular season

There will be no “chaos” in the American League playoffs — just another chapter in the long history between the Yankees and Red Sox.
After both teams won their games Sunday in dramatic fashion in the ninth inning, the Red Sox will host their rivals from New York in Tuesday’s AL Wild Card Game at Fenway Park (8:08 p.m.).
The winner will head to St. Petersburg, Fla., for a best-of-five AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays beginning Thursday. The White Sox and Astros meet in the other AL Division Series beginning Thursday in Houston.
At the beginning of the day, there were a number of complex scenarios in play with as many as four teams in the running for the two AL wild card spots. The Blue Jays took care of business by blowing out the Orioles, 12-4, but instead will finish a game behind both the Red Sox and Yankees.
Advertisement
Wednesday’s NL Wild Card Game in Los Angeles (8:10 p.m.) will feature the Cardinals and defending champion Dodgers, the latter of whom won 105 games season but still finished a game back of the Giants in the NL West.
The Giants host the wild card winner beginning Friday in San Francisco, with the Braves and Brewers meeting for a best-of-five NL Division Series beginning Friday in Milwaukee.