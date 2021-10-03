Live updates: Excitement is palpable as Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium closes in

Brady comes to town with one more Super Bowl ring (that’s seven, for you folks counting at home) and it feels like he’s let his hair down a bit. Read Adam Himmelsbach’s story on Brady’s life after the Patriots here.

Tom Brady will once again take the field at Gillette Stadium — this time as a member of the Buccaneers — tonight when Tampa Bay takes on Bill Belichick and the Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

What does Belichick have up his sleeve? We’ll find out when the game kicks at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

We’ll be tracking the news and drama swirling around Foxborough and beyond all day. Follow along for live updates, and stick with us as the game begins.

Globe staff picks against the spread — 10:20 a.m.

The Globe staff takes its weekly against-the-spread picks very seriously (bragging rights are on the line). The line on today’s game is Bucs -7. Here’s who they went with:

Chad Finn: Buccaneers

Jim McBride: Buccaneers

Tara Sullivan: Buccaneers

Scott Thurston: Patriots

Ben Volin: Patriots

Nicole Yang: Patriots

See all the picks here.

The social media games begin —11:10 a.m.

Tom Brady has stepped up his social media game since his departure from New England, and had a little more fun on Sunday morning ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

According to Brady, it’s “Good to be back...” — even if the man is making the most out of music snippets to make his point.

This could be the most-watched Patriots game ever — 10:10 a.m.

Chad Finn: “Plenty has changed, often rapidly, in the dozen years I’ve been covering sports media in this market. But there’s one thing I was certain never would: The ratings record in Boston for a Patriots television broadcast.

Turns out I may be proven wrong about that once Sunday night’s much-anticipated football festivities in Foxborough are over.

The Patriots’ matchup with the Buccaneers on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” — the first time Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have gone head to head, as perhaps you have heard — has a shot to be the highest-rated Patriots telecast ever in the Boston market.”

Read more from Finn’s sports media column here.

Richard Sherman to start — 5:30 a.m.

Super Bowl champ Richard Sherman will reportedly start against the Patriots tonight after being signed by the Bucs earlier this week, NFL Network reports.

Tampa Bay needs help at cornerback after a slew of injuries.

The Bucs will be without Rob Gronkowski, according to ESPN, who did not make the trip to New England after suffering fractured ribs last week against the Rams in a loss.

Don’t expect Pats to pause for Brady’s record-breaking moment — 5:05 a.m.

ESPN reports Sunday morning that a Patriots official says the team will acknowledge the moment Tom Brady breaks the all-time career passing yards record, but that they don’t expect to pause the game.

Brady is just 68 yards behind Drew Brees for the record, and barring a meltdown for the Bucs, he’ll break it early in the game against the Patriots.

When Brees broke the record in 2018, the game paused for a ceremony featuring the former Saints QB’s family and the Pro Football Hall of Fame was on hand to take the ball.

Hotel crowd cheers Brady in Providence — 8:36 p.m.

A crowd gathered outside the Providence hotel where the Buccaneers are staying on Saturday night as Tom Brady and Tampa Bay unloaded from the team bus.

Read more here.





