Buckle up! It’s Octoberball as Rafael Devers helps Red Sox sweep Nationals, clinch top seed as hosts of the AL Wild Card Game vs. the Yankees on Tuesday night

The team plated one run in the sixth, three to tie the game in the seventh, and finally, two more in the ninth. The decisive blow came when Rafael Devers smashed a 447-foot, two-run, ninth-inning homer – his second of the game and 38th of the year – to straightaway center, leading the Red Sox to a monumental 7-5 victory in Washington.

Down 2-0 through three innings and 5-1 through five while largely overwhelmed by rookie righthander Yoan Adon, the Sox did not capitulate against the Nationals. Instead, they resolutely chiseled at the granite of a four-run deficit.

WASHINGTON — Little went smoothly on the road traveled by the 2021 Red Sox through 161 games, and so the last scheduled contest of the regular season seemed no time to alter that path. Yet, as was the case so often this year, in their final game of the regular season, the Red Sox remained unyielding on their zigzagging path to October.

With the conclusion of a hard-earned three-game sweep, the Sox clinched the top Wild Card seed in the American League. That status comes with a day off on Monday followed by a single win-or-go-home contest in Boston against the Yankees for the right to play the Rays in the American League Division Series.

That straightforward outcome — rather than the dizzying array of scenarios that would accompany a loss — seemed hard to imagine for most of Sunday. While Chris Sale came out slinging —striking out the side in the first inning — the Nationals quickly got to the lefthander.

A pair of doubles — the second by Jordy Mercer against a changeup, a pitch that has been much used but highly ineffective for Sale in his return from Tommy John — gave Washington a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

In the third, Washington added on, with Sale loading the bases on a walk and two singles before forcing in a run on a bases-loaded walk to Ryan Zimmerman. With Washington up, 2-0, manager Alex Cora employed his hook. The two-run, 2⅓-inning outing by Sale represented the shortest of the decorated lefty’s career, save for a pair of pitch count-limited starts he made in 2018.

Though Devers mashed a solo homer — his 37th, an astonishing 423-foot shot to left-center — to make it 2-1, the Nationals scored thrice against reliever Garrett Richards in the fifth to move ahead, 5-1.

At that point, the scoreboard watching intensified, curiosity growing as to whether other teams might aid the Sox in a postseason quest that they seemed incapable of completing on their own. Yet with the Blue Jays blowing out the Orioles (and the Mariners trailing the Angels), it became clear that a loss would mean a Game 163 on Monday against Toronto at Fenway Park.

And so, the Sox went to work. A trio of singles — the last an infield chopper from Christian Vázquez — led to a run in the sixth inning.

Still down 5-2, the Sox enjoyed three straight one-out singles in the seventh from Kyle Schwarber, Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers against reliever Erik Fedde to make it 5-3. José Iglesias —batting in the spot usually occupied by J.D. Martinez, who departed the game with a left ankle injury after stumbling over the second base bag on his way to right in the bottom of the fifth — fouled out to third.

That brought up Verdugo. To that point, the outfielder — the key player brought back in the Mookie Betts trade before 2020 — was 2-for-3, but with a brutal baserunning blunder in which he rounded first base too aggressively on his fourth-inning single and ended up being caught in a rundown.

In the seventh, Verdugo atoned, smashing a Fedde Frisbee for a game-tying, two-run double to right-center. With the game tied, 5-5, the Sox enjoyed dominant innings from a pair of bullpen reinforcements. Garrett Whitlock, in his first appearance since a pectoral strain forced him from a Sept. 19 game, breezed through a 10-pitch seventh and Eduardo Rodriguez had a perfect eighth.

Then, the Nationals provided the Red Sox with a gift: An error at second by Mercer on a routine Kyle Schwarber groundball. After Xander Bogaerts struck out, Devers drilled an 87 m.p.h. splitter from reliever Kyle Finnegan. The 113-m.p.h. rocket bull’s-eyed the batter’s eye in dead center.

Devers held his follow-through, then tossed the bat and hoisted his arms in triumph. The sizable contingent of Sox partisans at Nationals Park erupted.

Righthander Nick Pivetta then entered for the ninth with star slugger Juan Soto looming as the third hitter. Pivetta — making his first relief appearance of the year — earned his second career save by inducing a pop-up, a groundout, and striking out Soto looking on a curveball.

The Sox poured onto the field in celebration of an unlikely win that punctuated a topsy-turvy regular season.

Reaching the playoffs is an accomplishment that seemed inevitable at points and impossible at others. The Red Sox were swept to open the year at Fenway by the woeful Orioles but bounced back to sweep the Rays to set in motion a nine-game winning streak that helped propel the team into first place for most of the first four months.

But they sputtered through August, then had their roster thrown into chaos by a COVID-19 outbreak that swept the team from late-August through mid-September. At different intervals, the team lost Bogaerts, Sale, and roughly half of its bullpen.

Roster churn followed at a startling rate and in bizarre fashion, with the Sox not only testing the limits of their Triple-A depth but adding players from afar (hello, José Iglesias) through the season’s final month. Ultimately, the team had 56 players take part in games this year — tied for the most in franchise history in a season — with a team-record 33 pitchers (not including position players) taking the mound.

The puzzle pieces sometimes seemed forced. But ultimately, while the amalgamation won’t soon find a home in the MFA, they fit well enough to yield a picture of a playoff team — one that has earned a single winner-take-all opportunity against the Yankees in Boston.

Buckle up. It’s October baseball.



