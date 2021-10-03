Resurgent Woburn hungry for Middlesex League showdown against Reading

“It’s all about your teammates and connection,” senior lineman Yahya Aksadi said. “We try to hang out as much as possible and stay connected.”

It’s also where the Tanners’ linemen go to grab a bite, get in a little bonding time’ and see if anyone can out-eat 6-foot-2-inch, 230-pound senior Kevin Kazadi .

Just a five-minute drive from the Woburn High football field is Jake n JOES, a sports bar known for its Buffalo mac and cheese and big-screen TVs.

While there are myriad reasons why Woburn has won seven straight games and this season is averaging a Middlesex League-best 41.3 points per game, much of the Tanners’ recent success can be sourced to its top six interior linemen: seniors Kazadi, Aksadi, Jake Daniell, Anthony Palmieri, and Killian Hayes, plus 6-5, 275-pound junior Amin Rahim.

Advertisement

“They’re big, strong, they play hard, they’re intense,” said fifth-year coach Jack Belcher. “They have a healthy nasty side to them.”

Many of those linemen were starting during the Fall II season when Woburn started 0-2, then reeled off four wins in a row for the Tanners’ first winning season since going 7-4 in Belcher’s first campaign in 2017. With wins over Wilmington, Burlington, and Arlington, Woburn is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2014 heading into Friday’s league showdown against Reading (4-0).

“When we play hard we’re pretty tough right now,” Belcher said. “They’re getting more mature — every practice, not just every game. It’s fun to watch them grow.”

Growth has been a powerful tool for Woburn, which started a middle school program in 2018 that went undefeated in 2019, thanks in part to a talented running back named Bryan Ferreira. He is now a sophomore starter for the Tanners who has piled up 594 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in three games.

Advertisement

“He’s quite a talent,” Aksadi said. “It’s incredible seeing a kid that young playing against guys two years older than him. It’s honestly amazing.”

Added Belcher: “When he has the ball in his hands he has determination. He takes coaching well. He gets the tough yards for us and lets instinct take over when he gets into open space.”

Ferreira has also benefited from a schematic shift by the Tanners, who have incorporated more double-tight and double-wing formations into their spread offense. Belcher was emboldened to make c hanges this year since so many of his players are entering the program knowing the terminology and playbook from their middle school years.

“In ninth grade, we can start off with a little more than putting on pads and your belt now,” Belcher said.

Another reason the Tanners have ripped off 124 points in three games is 6-3 junior quarterback Brett Tuzzolo, who took the reins with two games to go in the Fall II season, leading Woburn to a 35-0 win over Arlington. In that game, he attempted seven passes and threw for a touchdown after the Tanners had attempted just 10 passes for zero touchdowns in their first five games. So far this season, Tuzzolo has run for three touchdowns and thrown for another.

“He’s developed into a really good player,” Aksadi said. “He knows how to stay focused. He holds his ground. He’s not afraid to take a hit. That’s necessary, I think, for a high school quarterback.”

Advertisement

While the offense has garnered much of the spotlight, the defense — led by linebackers Mike Doherty, Daniell, and Derek Baccari — has surrendered four touchdowns in three games.

“Our linebackers have been great,” Belcher said, “and our D-line is probably the best part of our team.”

The Tanners will have quite the test Friday when they travel to Reading for a matchup of the only two undefeated teams in Middlesex’s Liberty Division.

“It’s fun, two undefeated teams playing in mid-October,” Belcher said. “The whole week of preparation is fun. I think the atmosphere will be great.”

Reading was the last team to hand Woburn a loss, 35-7, on March 27 and sparking the Tanners’ win streak.

“It’s a huge game,” Aksadi said. “We’ve been talking about it for a while. We try to take it week by week, but this is a huge game.”

So is Woburn ready to knock Reading from the top perch?

“The league has been theirs for a while,” Belcher said. “It should be fun. We’re in great position.”

One thing is certain, the Tanners linemen will be devouring a little extra Buffalo mac and cheese this week in preparation.

Extra points

One of the biggest reasons Franklin was able to turn a 45-7 loss to Mansfield in Fall II into a 28-10 win in a matter of seven months is rooted in fundamentals.

“Tackling,” coach Eian Bain said when asked what was the biggest difference after his Panthers snapped the Hornets’ 11-game win streak in the series.

Advertisement

“Tonight, we got to see a seasoned team and it was nice to see the night-and-day difference in the fundamentals,” he said Friday night. “You could see the lack of fundamentals in the [last] game. There were probably people who wondered if our kids even got coached after that game. Tonight we just stuck to our process and kept going and it was a great win.”

▪ Plymouth South picked up a dramatic 42-35 win over Patriot League Fisher Division foe Hanover on Friday thanks to a prolific performance by Casious Johnson. The sophomore rushed 40 times for 339 yards and six touchdowns, added 58 yards receiving and even had two completed passes for 10 yards after the Panthers (3-1) switched to a wildcat offense in the second half. He rallied South from a 7-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, notching the go-ahead score with 48 seconds remaining. Not even a 30-minute delay for a power outage in the third quarter could slow the 6-foot, 215-pound runner.

Johnson has 13 touchdowns — already one more than his six-game freshman campaign — to top all scorers in Eastern Mass.

“He’s taken things to the next level. He’s the real deal,” Plymouth South coach Darren Fruzzetti said. “I’ve been at Plymouth South for 13 years and I don’t think anyone has come close to a performance like that in a long time.”

▪ It was a big week for kickers as junior Jack Finnegan nailed a field goal as time expired to give Milton a 10-7 win over Walpole. Revere senior Wilmer Rodriguez connected on a deciding 19-yard field goal in a 17-14 overtime victory over Lynn English, and King Philip junior Matthew Kelley hit from 29, 30, and 41 yards in a 30-21 Hockomock League win over Taunton.

Advertisement

▪ Barnstable’s Eugene Jordan set the school’s single-game rushing record when he ran for 306 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-28 win over Durfee. The senior surpassed the old mark of 302 yards set in 2001 . . . Lincoln-Sudbury senior quarterback Riley O’Connell set a program record with 29 career passing touchdowns while tossing five scores in a 44-9 win over Fitchburg, including four touchdowns to senior Nolan O’Brien, who set the program record for punt return yards and touchdowns last season.

▪ North Attleborough’s 42-8 win over Canton was the 600th in the program’s 101-season history, dating to 1921. The Red Rockets are 600-287-50 overall . . . First-year Lexington coach Shane Wilson captured his first win with the Minutemen, beating Winchester, 28-13. First-year Malden coach Witchie Exilhomme also earned his first victory, besting Somerville, 14-12 . . . With Mansfield losing, Marblehead now owns the state’s longest winning streak at 12 games after defeating Peabody, 35-14. Blue Hills has 11 in a row following a 38-7 victory over Diman.

(Globe correspondents Michael McMahon and Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.)