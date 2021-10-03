Revolution clinch top seed in Eastern Conference

Leading the Eastern Conference by 19 points, the New England Revolution clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the MLS Cup Playoffs on Sunday, courtesy of a goalless draw between Nashville SC and New York City FC. The Revolution also lead the Supporters’ Shield race by 14 points, looking all but certain to seal home-field advantage in the MLS Cup final should they make their way through the Eastern Conference. With five games to play, New England has already set franchise records for wins, points, goals scored, and road victories, and is on pace to break the all-time MLS points record. The Revolution have won 13 of their last 16 games. New England next takes on Chicago on Oct. 16.

The NHL has reached out to Robin Lehner to set up an interview after the goaltender made several accusations on social media, including that teams give players drugs without a doctor’s consent, a league spokesman confirmed to The Associated Press. In a series of tweets Saturday, Lehner said he knows “many” teams that give sedatives and anxiety pills to players without a doctor’s prescription. He referenced the Philadelphia Flyers and coach Alain Vigneault and claimed to have proof. In a statement Sunday, Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher denied that allegation. … The Vancouver Canucks signed restricted free agents Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson to new contracts, getting the deals done midway through training camp. Hughes got a $47.10 million, six-year contract with a $7.85 million annual salary cap hit that puts him among the highest-paid defensemen in the NHL. Pettersson, 22, signed for $22.05 million over three years with a $7.35 million annual cap hit. The skilled Swedish forward who won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 2019 had 10 goals and 11 assists in 26 games last season and missed time with a wrist injury.

NBA

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins takes the vaccine

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has received his COVID-19 vaccine and will be eligible to play in all games. The Warriors said coach Steve Kerr made the announcement to reporters after practice before the team traveled to Portland to play its first preseason game. Wiggins faced the possibility of not being allowed into Golden State’s home building at Chase Center for games starting Oct. 13 when the San Francisco Department of Public Health begins requiring proof of vaccination for large indoor events.

NASCAR

Rain washes out Talladega race

NASCAR’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway was washed out and rescheduled for Monday because persistent rain backed the series into too tight of a window to run as scheduled. The race was initially delayed almost two hours and NASCAR made one attempt Sunday at starting the 500-miler. But it began to rain again as the cars circled the 2.66-mile superspeedway behind the pace car. Talladega does not have lights — the Xfinity Series race on Saturday ended six laps early because of impending darkness — and the lengthy delay meant NASCAR would flirt with sunset if it even started the race.

COLLEGES

Iowa is gearing up for its biggest home game since the 1980s, Cincinnati has its highest ranking in 12 years and Clemson is on the outside looking in at The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since 2014. Alabama and Georgia are the only constants during this topsy-turvy college football season. They held down the top two spots for a fifth straight week in the AP Top 25, which is presented by Regions Bank. Alabama received 53 of a possible 62 first-place votes, with Georgia picking up the rest. Iowa leapfrogged Penn State to take the No. 3 spot after its 51-14 road win over previously unbeaten Maryland. The Hawkeyes have their highest ranking since 2015. Penn State beat Indiana, 24-0, at home and remained No. 4. No. 5 Cincinnati, coming off a 24-13 road win over Notre Dame, has its best ranking since Brian Kelly’s 2009 Bearcats were No. 4 in the first week of November. Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, and BYU round out the top 10 . . . First-year Missouri defensive line coach Jethro Franklin was fired, one day after Tennessee ran for 452 yards and scored on 10 of 11 offensive possessions in a 62-24 blowout at Faurot Field. Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a statement that “a change in direction at the defensive line coach was needed … Police arrested a man early Sunday in connection with the shooting death of Utah sophomore cornerback Aaron Lowe. Homicide detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department located Buk M. Buk, 22, in Draper and booked him on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, and felony discharge of a firearm. Online jail records do not indicate if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

MISCELLANY

Sisay Lemma, Joyciline Jepkosgei win London Marathon

Sisay Lemma won the London Marathon for the first time but was kept off the podium due to coronavirus protocols. Testing negative allowed the 30-year-old Lemma to race after being deemed a close contact of fellow Ethiopian Kinde Atanaw, who withdrew after a positive test on Saturday. But as a precaution Lemma was taken back to his hotel after completing the 26.2-mile route in 2 hours, 4 minutes, 1 second. In the women’s race, Joyciline Jepkosgei was victorious on her debut after opting to to compete in London over the defense of her New York title next month. The Kenyan won in 2:17:43. … The Worcester Red Sox (74-54) closed their inaugural season with a victory, capping off a five-game sweep thanks to a 10-1 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (53-74) at Coca-Cola Park … Garbiñe Muguruza rallied to beat Ons Jabeur, 3-6, 6-3, 6-0, in the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic for her second WTA Tour victory of the season and ninth overall. “I had to be very strong mentally,” Muguruza said. “I suffered that first set, that it didn’t go my way. I just said, ‘OK, this is tennis. I’ve got another set and if I win it, I have another opportunity.’ I definitely gave it all.”