Sky and Mercury take 2-1 leads in WNBA semifinals

The sixth-seeded Sky finished the regular season .500 and 10 games behind the Sun but can win the best-of-five series and secure the franchise’s second trip to the league finals with a victory at home Wednesday.

Her teammates latched onto the energy to keep an improbable postseason run going. Copper scored 26 points and Allie Quigley added 21 to help the Chicago Sky edge the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 86-83 in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals on Sunday.

Kahleah Copper flexed after getting fouled on a basket late in Sunday’s WNBA semifinal.

Copper completed the three-point play and made a running layup to cap a 9-0 run midway through the final period to give the hosts the lead for good. She struck a pose after making the first basket.

“When she’s like this; it’s over,” Sky center Candace Parker said of her teammate. “We remember the big plays, but it’s those and some.”

Copper was 5 for 7 from the floor and always seemed to come up with a big basket when the Sky needed it. The energy seemed to filter its way into the crowd of 7,421 as Chicago survived a dramatic final few seconds.

Down 84-83, the Sun had a chance to go ahead in the final seconds when Briann January got behind the defense on a breakaway, but missed the layup.

Courtney Vandersloot then made the second of two free throws to give the Sky a two-point lead with 8 seconds left. Parker had a block and rebound on the ensuing possession and made a free throw with less than two seconds left to force the Sun into a desperation heave at the buzzer.

DeWanna Bonner scored 22 points to lead the Sun, who also got 18 from Alyssa Thomas.

“They got some loose balls tonight and they were a little tougher down the stretch,” Bonner said. “Right now, ‘What if we made that shot?,’ ‘What if we got that rebound?’ is all we’re thinking about.”

Copper made a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in the first half to give the Sky a 37-35 edge at the break.

“I was just aggressive from the beginning,” Copper said. “I think it’s important to bring that confidence. I’m just trying to do whatever I can do out there.”

Azurá Stevens had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Parker added 10 points and 11 boards for the Sky, who are seeking their first finals appearance since 2014.

Brianna Turner leads Mercury over Aces

The Phoenix Mercury have three of the best players in the WNBA, each one capable of taking over a game.

But this team goes deeper than Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

Brianna Turner proved it in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals.

Turner had 23 points and 17 rebounds while Las Vegas focused on stopping Taurasi, leading the Mercury to an 87-60 win over the Aces and a 2-1 lead in the series.

“A lot of teams have been leaving her open and then it’s about her making plays,” Mercury coach Sandy Brondello said. “We got her in some great positions near the basket. She’s just gaining confidence.”

The Mercury got off to another fast start and never let up, winning a second straight rout as members of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns cheered from the front row of Arizona State’s Desert Financial Arena.

Turner was the catalyst at both ends, shooting 9 of 14 while frustrating Aces star A’Ja Wilson on defense.

Griner did her part, finishing with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Taurasi couldn’t get the shots to fall after a career playoff-high 37 points in Game 2, but had six assists and four rebounds.

Though Diggins-Smith also struggled shooting — 2 of 12 — she ran Phoenix’s offense to near perfection, finishing with nine assists and no turnovers.

The Mercury were just as good on the defensive end and dominated the glass, finishing with a WNBA playoff-record 58 rebounds — 29 more than Las Vegas.

Now Phoenix is within one win of reaching the WNBA Finals for the first time since winning the 2014 title. Game 4 is Wednesday in downtown Phoenix.

“These two games are the best we’ve played all season, at least consecutively,” said Mercury guard Shey Peddy, who had 10 points and eight rebounds. “We were moving the ball well.”