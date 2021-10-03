So many playoff scenarios are in play for the Red Sox on Sunday. Here’s a breakdown of all the possibilities

Here’s a look at the remaining scenarios for the four wild-card contenders entering Game 162:

LAST NIGHT: The Red Sox, who led 1-0 entering the bottom of the eighth, withstood a topsy-turvy final inning-and-a-half to secure a hard-earned 5-3 victory over the Nationals. In so doing, the team guaranteed that its season will not end on Sunday, with the only mystery surrounding whether the team will play a Game 163 or advance directly to the Wild Card.

That position is the same as that enjoyed by the Yankees, who got blown out by the Rays, 12-2. While New York is certain of playing beyond Sunday, their loss left their magic number for a Wild Card berth stuck at one.

In need of wins to stay alive, both the Blue Jays and Mariners secured victories. Toronto crushed the Orioles, 10-1. The Mariners, down 4-3 entering the bottom of the eighth, scored three runs against the Angels in the bottom of the eighth to claim their own comeback.

With all of that, the standings are:

Yankees (91-70) –

Red Sox (91-70) –

Mariners (90-71) -1.0

Blue Jays (90-71) -1.0

Anything can happen!

ODDS: Fangraphs gives the Red Sox an 89.6 percent chance of reaching the playoffs, the Yankees an 80.1 percent chance, the Blue Jays a 19.5 percent chance, and the Mariners a 10.8 percent shot at reaching the Wild Card game.

TODAY: The Red Sox are scheduled to have Chris Sale on the mound against Washington righthander Joan Adon, a 23-year-old who will make his big league debut.

The Yankees will ask Jameson Taillon to help them avoid a season-ending sweep at the hands of the Rays, with Tampa Bay featuring righthander Michael Wacha.

The Blue Jays will send lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu to the hill against Orioles rookie southpaw Bruce Zimmermann.

The Mariners will turn to lefty Tyler Anderson against Angels lefty Reid Detmers.

Every MLB game on Sunday begins between 3:05 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. Here is the full schedule.

THE LOW-DOWN: The Red Sox and Yankees are both in position to clinch Wild Card berths if they win. They can also clinch Wild Card berths if they lose and both the Mariners and Blue Jays lose. (Four teams losing Game 162 would make for an unfortunate anticlimax, no?) In either of those two scenarios, the Red Sox would claim the top Wild Card seed by virtue of their head-to-head record this year against the Yankees.

The best-case scenario for the Mariners and Blue Jays is forcing a Game 163, something that is possible if one or both win and one or both of the Red Sox and Yankees lose.

EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE BUT NOTHING IS REAL: Incredibly, every Wild Card scenario – a four-way tie; a three-way tie for the two spots; one team clinching a Wild Card spot and two tying for the second; one team clinching and three tying for the second spot; or simply two teams clinching Wild Card spots – are in play. Madness!

FOR THE SOX: Here are the different scenarios that could unfold for the Sox on Sunday:

Win and they’re in: The Sox would claim the top Wild Card seed if they win. They’d head back to Boston and host someone for the right to take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series. Simple.

Lose but still get wild: If the Red Sox lose, and both the Blue Jays and Mariners lose, they’ll still clinch a Wild Card berth on Sunday. In this scenario, if the Yankees also lose, the Red Sox would host New York in the Wild Card game on Tuesday. If the Yankees win, the Sox lose, and both the Blue Jays and Mariners lose, then the Sox would play the Wild Card Game in New York on Tuesday.

Lose their way to 163: If the Sox lose and the Mariners and/or Blue Jays win, then a Game 163 will be necessary. This one could play out in a bunch of weird, fascinating ways.

Red Sox lose, Yankees win, and one of the Mariners or Blue Jays win: The Yankees would clinch a Wild Card spot while the Sox would play a Game 163 at Fenway on Monday against either the Mariners or the Blue Jays. The winner of that play-in game would then head to New York to play the Yankees on Tuesday.

Red Sox lose, Yankees lose, and one of the Blue Jays and Mariners win: With a three-way tie for the two Wild Card spots, the picture would remain completely unresolved, producing a two-city, two-day tournament among the three teams.

Team A would host Team B on Monday, with the winner advancing to the Wild Card game and the loser traveling to face Team C on Tuesday. The winner of that game would then become the second Wild Card team.

Thanks to season series wins against all of these teams, the Sox would get to pick whether to be Team A, Team B, or Team C. They’d choose Team A status, which would mean two shots to advance – either with a win at Fenway on Monday, or with a road win on Tuesday.

If the Blue Jays joined the Sox and Yankees as the third team, they’d pick next. They could choose whether to be Team B (up to two shots at advancing, though both would be on the road) or Team C (one shot in a home game on Tuesday).

If the Mariners joined the Sox and Yankees in the three-way tie, then the Yankees could get to choose whether to be Team B (two bites of the apple) or Team C (one bite at home).

The three-way tie for two spots is the craziest travel scenario that the Sox face. They’d go from Washington on Sunday to a game at Fenway on Monday to a road game on Tuesday. If they won that contest, they’d go on the road for the Wild Card Game on Wednesday to face the team that had beaten them on Monday at Fenway. Then, if they won the Wild Card Game, the Sox would travel to Tampa Bay.

So, in theory, this scenario could result in Game 162 in Washington, Game 163 on Monday against the Yankees in Boston, Game 164 on Tuesday in Seattle, a Wild Card Game on Wednesday in New York, and the start of the ALDS on Thursday in Tampa Bay.

Red Sox lose, Yankees win, and both the Mariners and Blue Jays win: The Yankees could clinch their Wild Card spot, while the Sox, Mariners, and Blue Jays would have a two-day tournament for the second seed. In that scenario, those three teams would be designated Teams A, B, and C.

Team A would host Team B on Monday, with the loser eliminated and the winner playing a home game against Team C on Tuesday.

The Sox, by virtue of the superior record in head-to-head games among the three, would get to choose whether to be Team A, Team B, or Team C. It’s significantly more desirable to have to win just one game as opposed to two, so they’d choose Team C status. That would mean watching the Mariners host the Blue Jays on Monday, then traveling to either Seattle or Toronto to play the winner of that game on Tuesday. The winner of Tuesday’s game (the Sox at either Seattle or Toronto) would advance to play the Yankees in the Wild Card Game.

Red Sox lose, Yankees lose, Mariners win, Blue Jays win: A four-way tie! This would result in two Game 163s, with the winners of each advancing to the Wild Card game.

The clubs would draft designations as Teams A, B, C, and D. Team A would host Team B and Team C would host Team D.

The team with the best record in head-to-head games against the other three would get to pick its designation. The team with the next-best record (the Blue Jays) would then get to make their choice, followed by the Yankees, and the Mariners.

Presumably, for the Sox, that would mean choosing Team A status and hosting a game at Fenway. The Blue Jays would presumably choose Team C status and host a game in Toronto.

The Yankees would then get to choose either Team B status (a game at Fenway) or Team D status (a game in Toronto).

The Mariners would get whichever road game the Yankees didn’t select.

BUT THIS ALL SEEMS SO COMPLEX! But it doesn’t have to be. For the Sox, the potential for chaos disappears if they win on Sunday.