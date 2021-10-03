Tom Brady breaks record for most passing yards in NFL history in first quarter vs. Patriots

Tom Brady has once again etched himself into the history books.
Brady connected with wide receiver Mike Evans for a 28-yard reception in the first quarter Sunday night to set the record for most passing yards in NFL history, breaking the previous mark set by retired quarterback Drew Brees.
The 44-year-old Brady now sits at the top, with 80,359 passing yards.
It was only a matter of time before Brady made history, as he needed just 68 yards heading into Sunday’s game. He has a chance to set another record — most passing yards in a single stadium — if he surpasses 350 passing yards.
Advertisement
Unlike when Brees set the record at the Superdome in October 2018, the Patriots did not have a full stoppage in the play. The Buccaneers ended up calling a timeout, but there was no commemoration à la the one in New Orleans.
The Patriots did acknowledge the moment via the jumbotron, showing two photos of Brady — one of him in a Patriots uniform and smaller shot of him in a Buccaneers uniform — with the caption, “NFL career passing yards leader.”
It’s only fitting it happened at @GilletteStadium.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 4, 2021
Congratulations on another NFL record, @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/orQ6y9XwWh
Here’s a look at Brady’s regular-season statistics:
Here’s a look at where Tom Brady stands in postseason history:
Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.