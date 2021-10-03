Tom Brady’s return to Foxborough to face the Patriots was as big as it gets in sports

It was at once biblical, amazing, weird, and somewhat unnatural. It was like seeing Paul McCartney and Wings playing the Cavern Club in Liverpool.

But Tom Brady returned to Gillette Stadium as quarterback of the World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, intent on beating his sideline Svengali, Bill Belichick.

Bill Russell never came back to the parquet floor to play against Red Auerbach. Bobby Orr never skated on Boston Garden ice against the Bruins.

In the first quarter, Brady became the NFL career passing leader (vaulting over Drew Brees, who was in the house as an NBC reporter), when he connected on a 28-yard pass to Mike Evans. Imagine Babe Ruth hitting his 60th homer at Fenway in the autumn of 1927. The Pats noted the historic moment with a scripted message on the big scoreboard behind the end zone. Brady declined to celebrate the moment in the moment. He overthrew several balls in the first quarter.

Tampa Bay’s drive stalled when Brady threw an errant pass into the end zone on third down. The Bucs settled for a 29-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead with 4:29 left in the first quarter.

Just around dinner time, Bob Kraft, trailed by his camera crew, chatted with Bucs running back Leonard Fournette near the 50-yard line, near the Patriots bench. It was pretty clear that Kraft was waiting to document his reunion with Brady, a player Kraft treated like a fifth son most of the time he was in New England.

The moment never materialized at midfield. Brady typically walks onto the field hours before warm-ups, but not on this night. TB12 reportedly sent word that he would meet Kraft in the underbelly of Gillette Stadium so Kraft and his crew slinked off the field to the end zone tunnel and found Brady in a corridor near the locker rooms. Brady was chatting with Brees when Kraft and his crew approached. An audio boom hovered over Kraft’s head at all times.

Kraft said hello and embraced Brady as the moment was recorded for posterity.

Patriot yahoos and Brady cultists filled Gillette’s parking lots plenty early. Hundreds (thousands?) wore Patriot/Brady No. 12 jerseys. This was Brady’s first appearance in Foxborough since January of 2020 when he threw a pick-6 to Ryan Logan at the end of a playoff loss to the Titans.

But he has never been far from the New England Mind.

How to measure the pre-game level of excitement in, and around, Gillette?

“It was like an AFC Championship,’’ said former Patriots quarterback and radio color broadcaster, Scott Zolak. “It was like the Colts coming in to get spanked.’’

Showered with overwhelming cheers, Brady led his team on to the field just after 7:30 and ran the length of the field (his signature entrance when he played here) toward a pack of admirers in the lighthouse corner of the end zone. He finished with the fist bump as fans chanted, “Brady! Brady!’’ He had a huge hug for Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

There was much signage. Tom as the GOAT (greatest of all time). Tom as Jesus. After the Bucs went back to their locker room, the Patriots presented a video presentation, which was heavy on Lombardi trophies, confetti, 28-3, and Kraft-Brady hugs (two). The clip featured only one shot of Belichick (shaking Tom’s hand as Brady came off the field).

Brady’s parents were on hand for “Tommy’s” return. It was 60 degrees and raining when the Buccaneers kicked off after winning the coin toss (coach Tom learned that from Bill). Bradley Pinion kicked out of bounds, allowing Mac Jones and the Pats to begin their first drive from the 40. Jones audibled with “Linda” before completing his first pass of the night, targeting Richard (“You mad, bro?”) Sherman.

After the Pats were forced to punt on their first series, Brady took the field as many booed.

The lovefest was over. The gloves were off. Patriot fans had paid their respect to the greatest quarterback of all time. It was time to root, root, root for the home team again. Patriot love conquered Brady love.

Brady was unable to mount a scoring drive on his first series, which felt like a win for the Patriots. New England came into the game a 7-point underdog, which would have been impossible for a Tom Brady quarterbacked Patriots team.

After Tampa took its 3-0 lead, Jones was intercepted. New England’s rookie quarterback had little protection on the play.

The super-hyped Brady, still throwing inaccurate passes, was unable to capitalize and it was still a 3-0 game early in the second quarter.

The Patriots finally got on the board after the Buccaneers missed a field goal attempt. Jones led an 11-play, 74-yard drive, hitting Hunter Henry for an 11-yard touchdown to give the Patriots a surprising 7-3 lead.

Brady led a late drive that ended in a field goal, and the score was 7-6 at the half. Who would have thought the Patriots would go into the locker room at halftime with the lead?

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.