Top-ranked UMass men’s hockey team loses to No. 5 Minnesota State in season opener

Defending men’s college hockey champion UMass, the top-ranked team in the nation, lost its season opener to fifth-ranked Minnesota State, 2-0, in Amherst. Minnesota State got an early power-play goal from winger Reggie Lutz and never trailed in picking up the nonconference win. The Mavericks, who outshot the Minutemen, 32-18, scored a power-play marker just 55 seconds into the first period when Lutz wired a shot over the left shoulder of UMass goalie Matt Murray . Following a scoreless second period, in which Minnesota State owned a 16-7 shots advantage, senior forward Julian Napravnik scored on a goal-mouth scramble at 15:30 of the third period to seal the win …Sophomore goalie Devon Levi made 29 saves and junior forward Aidan McDonough scored two goals to help host Northeastern skate to a 4-0 win against Bentley … Boston University beat Holy Cross, 6-1, at Walter Brown Arena …Senior Jack McBain posted a goal and two assists to lead Boston College men’s team to a 4-1 victory against American International in exhibition play at Conte Forum.

Senior forward Chloé Aurard scored two goals and assisted on one, and junior forward Katy Knoll set up her teammates twice and scored once to lead No. 2-ranked Northeastern to a 6-0 win over Holy Cross at Matthews Arena. Northeastern graduate student forward Maddie Mills kicked off the game with her first goal of the season . . . Freshman Callie Shanahan stopped all 16 shots she faced for her first shutout as host Boston University rolled over New Hampshire, 5-0.

NHL

Backstrom unsure of return

Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom said he’s taking his hip injury rehab slowly and doesn’t know when he’ll be able to play. Backstrom has not skated during training camp and seems like a long shot to play in the season opener Oct. 13 against the New York Rangers or soon thereafter. “I have no timetable here,’’ Backstrom said in his first public comments since camp started. ‘’We’re just going to listen to the body and go slow. We’ll see what happens. Hopefully I’ll be back skating soon.” The 33-year-old Swede has ruled out having another surgery on his left hip. He had arthroscopic surgery on it in 2015, and the current injury is the result of wear and tear over the past six years.

NFL

Bears tab QB Fields to start vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears said rookie quarterback Justin Fields will start against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, while veteran Andy Dalton was listed as doubtful. Both quarterbacks are dealing with injuries, but Fields was able to go through full practices the entire week while Dalton was limited every day. Dalton is recovering from a bone bruise to his left knee while Fields wore a brace on his injured right hand all week in practice. Fields, who will make his second career NFL start, is 14 of 35 for 138 yards with an interception this season. He has run for 46 yards on 14 attempts with a touchdown …The Baltimore Ravens activated running back Le’Veon Bell from the practice squad and put defensive end Derek Wolfe on injured reserve Saturday. The Ravens play at Denver on Sunday. This will be Bell’s first game since he played in the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC divisional playoff win over the Cleveland Browns last season. He spent the first four weeks of the regular season on the practice squad after being signed by Baltimore on Sept. 7. The Ravens wanted Bell to have time to get into football shape because he wasn’t in a training camp this year. Bell was one of three prominent veterans Baltimore brought in to help the backfield after injuries to J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman have played already for the Ravens, and now Bell is active … For the second game in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be without one of their top receivers. Chase Claypool was downgraded to out against the Green Bay Packers because of a hamstring injury suffered in practice … Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has gone on injured reserve after hurting his ankle in a victory at San Francisco … The Indianapolis Colts placed three-time All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson on injured reserve, a move that will keep him out at least three weeks. Nelson had started all 54 games since Indy drafted him with the sixth-overall selection in 2018. He sprained his right ankle in last Sunday’s loss at Tennessee.

Baseball

Gossett pitches near no-hitter in WooSox victory

Daniel Gossett’s no-hit bid gave the Worcester Red Sox their fourth straight win night, a 7-0 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, Pa., in Triple A. Gossett went eight innings before allowing a hit, a Nick Maton infield single to lead off the ninth inning. He got one more out to get through 8 innings, the deepest any WooSox starter has gone in any game this season. The righthander struck out seven in what was the longest outing of his Triple-A career. Gossett threw just 103 pitches while working into the ninth and found the strike zone with 71 of his pitches.

Horse racing

Medina Spirit wins at Santa Anita

Medina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby winner who failed a postrace drug test, romped to a 5-length victory in the $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes for embattled Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert at Santa Anita race track in Arcadia, Calif. Medina Spirit took command out of the starting gate and built his lead through the stretch under Hall of Famer John Velazquez, who flew in from the East Coast to ride. They covered 1 miles in 1 minute 49.67 seconds.

Tennis

Jabeur, Muguruza in Chicago final

Ons Jabeur and Garbine Muguruza advanced to the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic final when their semifinal opponents were unable to play. Jabeur led Elena Rybakina, 6-4, 3-2, when Rybakina retired due to illness. Jabeur, ranked 16th in the world, converted all three break-point chances to take the first set. From Tunisia, Jabeur became the first Arab tournament winner in WTA history in June at Birmingham, England. She has a WTA Tour-high 44 match victories this season. The ninth-ranked Muguruza advanced without playing a point after Marketa Vondrousova withdrew in the morning because of a gastrointestinal illness … Cameron Norrie beat top-seeded Andrey Rublev, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, to advance to the San Diego Open final. Norrie will face second-seeded Casper Ruud, who beat Grigor Dimitrov, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Soccer

Koeman to stay at struggling Barcelona

Atlético Madrid handed host Barcelona another humbling defeat when Luis Suárez and Thomas Lemar set up goals for each other in a 2-0 win in the Spanish league. Barcelona’s defeat came hours after club president Joan Laporta broke his silence and pledged that coach Ronald Koeman would stay on as coach regardless of the result at the defending Spanish league champion. His defense of Koeman came after days of reports in the Spanish media that Laporta was ready to replace him after Barcelona lost its first two Champions League games by the combined score of 6-0 … Zlatan Ibrahimovic withdrew from Sweden’s squad for its upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Greece, with the national team saying the veteran striker hasn’t fully recovered from a knee injury. Ibrahimovic, who turns 40 on Sunday, was called up by Sweden this week with coach Janne Andersson saying “I hope and believe he can be there.” However, Andersson said Saturday that the AC Milan striker “is not so far ahead in his rehabilitation that he can be part of” the squad.