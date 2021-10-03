Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs making his own name on the defensive side of the ball

The Cowboys are up to 10 takeaways after starting the day leading the league in that category. By himself, Diggs has a chance to finish the weekend with more takeaways than about half the 32 teams.

Diggs won a tug of war with top Panthers receiver DJ Moore for his second takeaway, and single-handedly extended the club’s NFL-best streak of games with multiple takeaways to eight going back to last season.

Trevon Diggs already had the interception that made him the first Dallas player since the 1970 merger with at least one pick in each of the first four games. Turns out the second-year cornerback wasn’t finished in the Cowboys’ 36-28 victory over Carolina on Sunday.

Advertisement

Best cornerback in the NFL? Diggs has quarterback Dak Prescott’s vote after joining linebacker Chuck Howley (1968) as the only Dallas players with five interceptions through four games.

“Turn on the tape,” Prescott said. “Watch the guys he’s following week in and week out, the best player. That’s a guy I’ve been going against since the spring. I know the standard he holds himself to, and he’s going to continue to get better.”

Diggs showed signs of being a high-value pick as a second-rounder out of Alabama last year, with the younger brother of 2020 All-Pro Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs getting two interceptions in his eighth game and finishing his rookie year with three.

Now, Everson Walls’ 40-year-old club record of 11 could be in play. He’s already halfway to the 10 that Miami’s Xavien Howard led the league with last season.

“I really don’t calculate things that I do,” Diggs said. “Things like interceptions and stuff, I really just go out there and play. I can’t even remember high school or college, I just want to go out there and just play and execute.”

Advertisement

Diggs was waiting for Sam Darnold's throw on the first interception. He jumped a short route to Moore on the second, juggling the ball just as he and the receiver tumbled to the ground together. The official emphatically signaled Diggs was the winner.

“I love the challenge,” Diggs said. “It’s mano y mano. Who’s better at the end of the day. And I like to compete. I like to compete every play so I feel like I want to see who’s better.”

Unhappy ‘Domecoming’

When Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara, and the Saints’ offense broke the huddle to start a drive with nine minutes left in regulation, New Orleans led by 11, and looked poised to close out a victory in its first game in front of a full Superdome in more than a year.

Instead, a full-throated crowd home in relative silence after a punt, a Saquon Barkley 54-yard touchdown catch for the Giants, a Daniel Jones 2-point conversion, another New Orleans punt, a Graham Gano field goal to force overtime, and a 75-yard Giants drive capped by Barkley’s winning 6-yard touchdown run.

“Eleven points in the fourth quarter isn’t a big lead, and certainly with nine minutes left in the game it’s not,” Saints coach Sean Payton said after his club’s 27-21 overtime loss to previously winless New York.

The Saints moved their first home game to Jacksonville because of damage caused by Hurricane Ida, then played at Carolina and Foxborough. They played all of last season in front of a mostly empty Superdome in compliance with coronavirus protocols. On Sunday, they fell flat late in front of nearly 70,000 fans.

Advertisement

“You don’t like to lose those games,” quarterback Winston said. “That’s what we do — finish. It’s in our DNA. It feels like a blur.”

The Saints hadn’t looked like a team on the brink of collapse for most of the day, but they let Jones throw for 203 of his 402 yards in the fourth quarter and overtime.

“This one’s on the defense,” safety Malcolm Jenkins said. “We’ve got to play better in order for our team to have success.”

Jimmy G hurt again

⋅ San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo departed his team’s home loss to Seattle at halftime with what the team later announced was a calf injury.

The former Patriots quarterback told reporters he “felt something go” in his right calf on the game’s first series, on which Garoppolo tossed a 21-yard touchdown to Ross Dwelley, and that it “kept getting worse and worse.”

Garoppolo will have an MRI on Monday, he said, and hopes the injury will just cost him “a couple weeks.”

⋅ Kansas City and Philadelphia delivered the NFL’s fourth regular-season game without a punt, the Chiefs winning, 42-30, over the Eagles. The league has had five games in all without a single punt, and the Chiefs were involved in the one postseason matchup (2004 versus Indianapolis). Baltimore and Denver, meanwhile, had six punts in the first quarter of their afternoon game.

⋅ DeAndre Carter pushed Washington back to the lead in its victory at Atlanta with the NFL’s first kickoff-return touchdown of the season. Carter went 101 yards to start the second half, finding a seam up the middle and barely getting touched on his way to the end zone. It was just the 10th kickoff returned for a touchdown in the regular season since the start of 2019; Cordarelle Patterson, who’s run a kick back for a score each of the prior three seasons, caught three Matt Ryan touchdown passes for the Falcons in the loss.

Advertisement

⋅ Texans coach David Culley, after rookie quarterback Davis Mills went 11 of 21 for 87 yards and four interceptions in a 40-0 loss at Buffalo: “This wasn’t just Davis Mills. Everybody around Davis Mills, nobody played well around him. You can put Joe Montana out there, and the way we played today, you’re not going to have any success on offense.”

⋅ Green Bay’s Mason Crosby broke his own franchise record with his 24th straight converted field goal, hitting kicks on each side of halftime during a home win against the Steelers. Crosby made 23 straight attempts for the Packers from 2010-11, and that nearly remained his record. Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick blocked Crosby’s 31-yard attempt in the second quarter, got the football and raced 75 yards for an apparent touchdown that would have put the Steelers ahead. The play was nullified when officials ruled Pittsburgh’s Joe Haden had jumped offside.