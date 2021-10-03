fb-pixel Skip to main content

A warm welcome for Tom Brady as he steps off the bus in Providence

By Allana J. Barefield Globe Correspondent,Updated October 3, 2021, 19 minutes ago
Tom Brady arrives in Providence.
Tom Brady arrives in Providence.Screen Capture

Tom Brady is back in town, and of course, fans are excited to see his familiar face.

A small crowd was on-hand to greet the former Patriots star as he and his Buccaneers teammates arrived at their hotel in Providence Saturday night. In videos posted online by Rhode Island TV journalists, fans can be heard clapping and excitedly yelling “Brady” as he emerged from a team bus.

Brady seemed to enjoy the attention, beaming and waving as he retrieved his luggage and headed inside.

The homecoming is one of the most-anticipated sporting events of the year, as Brady will face-off against his old team tonight at 8:20 p.m. in Gillette Stadium for the first time since departing for Tampa Bay last year.

Advertisement


Allana J. Barefield can be reached at allana.barefield@glpbe.com.

Boston Globe video