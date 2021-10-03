A warm welcome for Tom Brady as he steps off the bus in Providence

Tom Brady is back in town, and of course, fans are excited to see his familiar face.

A small crowd was on-hand to greet the former Patriots star as he and his Buccaneers teammates arrived at their hotel in Providence Saturday night. In videos posted online by Rhode Island TV journalists, fans can be heard clapping and excitedly yelling “Brady” as he emerged from a team bus.

Brady seemed to enjoy the attention, beaming and waving as he retrieved his luggage and headed inside.