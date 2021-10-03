A warm welcome for Tom Brady as he steps off the bus in Providence

Tom Brady is back in town, and of course, fans are excited to see his familiar face.
A small crowd was on-hand to greet the former Patriots star as he and his Buccaneers teammates arrived at their hotel in Providence Saturday night. In videos posted online by Rhode Island TV journalists, fans can be heard clapping and excitedly yelling “Brady” as he emerged from a team bus.
Brady seemed to enjoy the attention, beaming and waving as he retrieved his luggage and headed inside.
The homecoming is one of the most-anticipated sporting events of the year, as Brady will face-off against his old team tonight at 8:20 p.m. in Gillette Stadium for the first time since departing for Tampa Bay last year.
TOM HAS ARRIVED. @TomBrady @Buccaneers @ABC6 #TomBrady #Patriots #Buccaneers #PatsvsBucs pic.twitter.com/5RRHWcXssG— Alexa Serowik (@AlexaSerowik) October 3, 2021
Brady is back.— Ian Steele (@IanSteeleABC6) October 3, 2021
Tom Brady checks in to the Bucs team hotel in Providence. Met by an ovation from his former hometown crowd.
Video from @hectormolinaTV @ABC6 #ForeverNE #NEvsTB pic.twitter.com/vIhxIOHSyA
Allana J. Barefield can be reached at allana.barefield@glpbe.com.