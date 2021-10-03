Bombing outside Kabul’s main mosque leaves civilian casualties, Taliban says

The Associated Press cited a Taliban spokesman as saying Sunday's bomb left a "number of civilians dead."

The explosion, at Eid Gah Mosque, is the first major attack in the city since the Islamic State targeted Kabul airport in August as thousands attempted to escape the country as it fell to the Taliban.

A bombing outside Kabul’s main mosque has left Afghan civilian casualties, the Taliban says.

The airport attack in late August, which included two suicide bombings, killed 13 U.S. service members and some 170 Afghan civilians at the chaotic end of the U.S. withdrawal of troops after two decades in Afghanistan.

Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of Taliban, told the Washington Post that "an unfortunate blast" occurred outside the gate of the mosque on the main Kabul Logar highway.

"We have launched our investigations to know the number of casualties, and nature of the blast," Karimi said, noting there were no casualties to Taliban fighters but "but common people."

"We are investigating as how it happened and who did it," he continued.

Zabihullah Mujahid, acting deputy information minister and a key spokesman, confirmed that a blast had taken place at the mosque, where people had gathered at a memorial to honor his mother.

Mujahid did not share more details of how many people were killed or wounded in the blast.

There has so far been no official claim of responsibility for the attack.

The Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan, which opposes the Taliban, has in recent weeks claimed responsibility for a series of blasts in the country's east.

The blasts were mostly around the city of Jalalabad - the capital of the eastern province of Nangahar and known as a stronghold for the Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K). While both are Islamist groups, ISIS-K accuses the Taliban of not being extreme enough.