Facebook and Instagram are down, so here’s the best of what people are saying about it on Twitter

When Facebook and several of its subsidiaries, including Instagram and WhatsApp, went down in a massive, sustained outage on Monday, many on social media were cut off from their favorite means of communication. So, naturally, they took to a Facebook rival, Twitter.

As the hours dragged on, many traded jokes and swapped rumors about the outage, which a Facebook official said Monday afternoon was related to “networking issues.”

Here’s a look at how people on the (so far) surviving social network are reacting to the Facebook outage.