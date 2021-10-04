SPAC marketing heavily curtailed in House Democrats’ draft bill

(Bloomberg) -- The SPAC boom has House Democrats mulling an aggressive response: largely ban Wall Street from marketing blank-check companies to retail investors.

The proposal was posted on the House Financial Services Committee’s website ahead of Tuesday hearing featuring Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, signaling topics that lawmakers intend to ask him about. Another draft bill would kick companies off U.S. stock exchanges if they don’t disclose the diversity of their leadership.

The bill cracking down on special purpose acquisition companies would only allow brokers and money managers to recommend SPACS to so-called accredited investors -- clients who clear a high net-worth threshold. Marketing such shares to smaller investors would be barred unless SPAC sponsors give up much of what’s known as “the promote,” the loads of free stock that often comes with announcing a listing.